Media Release: Ruuvi integrates Sensirion’s SEN66 in their latest indoor air quality monitor for accurate measurements

04.12.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Ruuvi integrates Sensirion’s SEN66 in their latest indoor air quality monitor for accurate measurements

Indoor environments can contain pollutant levels two to five times higher than outdoor levels, yet unlike outdoor air quality, air indoors remains largely unmonitored despite its significant impact on comfort, sleep quality and health. To address the unseen risks of poor indoor air quality Finnish technology company Ruuvi Innovations Ltd. has launched the indoor air quality monitor powered by Sensirion’s SEN66 environmental sensor module – Ruuvi Air.

Stäfa, Switzerland – Ruuvi Air is designed to make indoor air quality data accessible to everyone and help users improve the quality of the air they breathe. The compact, elegant device continuously monitors key environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and air pressure. Raw sensor data is converted and visualized by the Ruuvi Indoor Air Quality Score through their mobile application, allowing users to track changes and improve their indoor environment without requiring technical expertise. The company’s own proprietary air quality metric gives clear guidance based on a combined score from 0 to 100 representing overall air quality, calculated from weighted inputs from the sensor data.



Ruuvi Air relies on Sensirion’s SEN66, a high-performance environmental sensor module that combines the measurement of temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter into one compact module. The innovative design simplifies integration, reduces costs, and allows for customization, making it ideal for continuous indoor air monitoring.



“Collaboration with Sensirion strengthens our mission to make high-quality environmental monitoring accessible to everyone,” said Henri Hakunti, COO and Co-Founder of Ruuvi Innovations. “By integrating the SEN66 into Ruuvi Air, we combine professional-grade sensing performance with Ruuvi’s user-centric design philosophy. This empowers people to confidently understand and improve the air quality in their indoor environments.”



More information about Ruuvi Air: https://ruuvi.com/air/

More information about SEN66: https://sensirion.com/products/catalog/SEN66



About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with advanced sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.