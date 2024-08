Meet the Supercharged Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $3 Trillion Club by 2031

One of the most notable transitions in recent decades has been the ascent of technology purveyors among the world's most valuable companies. It was just two decades ago that industrial and energy stalwarts General Electric and ExxonMobil topped the list in terms of market cap, valued at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively. Now, just 20 years later, it's technology that dominates the list.Leading the way are three of the most recognizable tech companies in the world. Apple currently tops the list at $3.4 trillion. Microsoft and Nvidia are close behind, each valued of $3 trillion.With a market cap of just $1.3 trillion, it might seem premature to suggest that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is on track to join the $3 trillion club. However, the stock has gained 163% over the past year and 495% over the past five years (as of this writing), driven by strong operating results that should continue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool