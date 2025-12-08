Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
08.12.2025 14:00:00
Meta Just Made a No-Brainer Move. Here's Why It Could Lead To More Profits.
There's no doubt that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been one of the most successful CEOs of the century, but his instincts aren't always correct.Zuckerberg's focus on "connecting people" has at times left him blind to the downside of social media, and his fixation on the metaverse, which he described as an "embodied internet" in which you could one day teleport instantly as a hologram, has fallen flat. His vision of the metaverse, which he declared at the tail end of the pandemic as the next big technological shift, was wrong. Instead, we now know that artificial intelligence, in particular generative AI, has claimed that mantle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
