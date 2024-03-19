|
19.03.2024 13:21:01
Meta Offers To Reduce Facebook, Instagram Fees In Europe
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms has offered to almost halve its monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram in Europe following discussions with privacy regulators, reports said.
The tech major is likely to cut monthly subscription fee to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros for the no-ads subscription service launched in Europe in November.
Meta lawyer Tim Lamb reportedly told a European Commission hearing, "We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts."
Meta introduced the service to comply with the Digital Markets Act that restraints its ability to personalise ads for users without their consent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|05.02.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|Meta Platforms Hold
|HSBC
|02.02.23
|Meta Platforms Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.10.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|455,35
|-0,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheid der Fed voraus: ATX mit Verlusten erwartet -- DAX dürfte kaum bewegt eröffnen -- Asiens Börsen freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Mittwoch in Rot erwartet, während sich der deutsche Leitindex zum Start wohl kaum bewegen dürfte. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stehen zur Wochenmitte im Plus. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.