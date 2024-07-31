Meta Rolls Out AI Studio In US To Create Customized Chatbots

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms (META) is introducing AI studio in the U.S., allowing creators to build a personalized AI-powered chatbot.

"With AI Studio, we're taking the first steps in creating a world where anyone can harness the creative capabilities of AI - and this is just the beginning", Meta said in a blog post.

The customized AI could be shared with friends and followers, and could be used on Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger, and web.

To build an AI character, the user has to visit AI studio or start a new message on Instagram and then tap on 'AI chats'. From there, the user can customize their AI character's name, personality, avatar, tone, and tagline.

"You can use a wide variety of prompt templates or start from scratch to make an AI that teaches you how to cook, helps you with your Instagram captions, generates memes to make your friends laugh - the possibilities are endless", the tech giant explained.

The AI studio, built with Llama 3.1, would help Instagram creators to create a customized AI to reply in messages and stories on behalf of them.

"Whether it's sharing facts about themselves or linking to their favorite brands and past videos, creator AIs can help creators reach more people and fans get responses faster", Meta stated.

"We have policies and protections in place to keep people safe and help ensure AIs are used responsibly, so that chatting with AIs remains fun and helpful", the Facebook-parent added.