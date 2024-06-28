|
28.06.2024 21:43:31
Meta Starts Testing User-created AI Chatbots On Instagram
(RTTNews) - Instagram's new 'AI Studio' will empower creators to develop AI chatbot versions of themselves, as announced by Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a recent broadcast.
Zuckerberg stated that AI Studio will allow creators to construct AI agent replicas of themselves to engage with their community.
Integrated within Instagram, the feature, unearthed by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, will offer a range of prompts and tools for crafting these AI bot variations.
As part of the initial trial phase, Zuckerberg mentioned that users can anticipate encountering AI representations of their favorite creators and interest-based AIs on Instagram in the upcoming weeks. These AI profiles will primarily appear in messaging and will be distinctly marked as AI entities.
Meta's personalized AI bots, currently in beta and undergoing selective testing with chosen creators, will be capable of responding to inquiries in the style of the respective account. Additionally, chat conversations will contain disclaimer notes clarifying that users are interacting with an AI bot. Zuckerberg emphasized that creators will have the liberty to train their bots on various facets of their social media presence, facilitating the creation of more authentic replicas.
Meta plans to initiate testing of the feature with approximately 50 creators and a small user segment initially, with a gradual expansion to more users in the following months, targeting a full-scale launch by August.
25.06.24
Meta Platforms Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.04.24
Meta Platforms Kaufen
DZ BANK
25.04.24
Meta Platforms Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.04.24
Meta Platforms Buy
UBS AG
25.04.24
Meta Platforms Overweight
Barclays Capital
