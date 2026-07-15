Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
16.07.2026 00:12:15
Meta Sued Over Claims AI-Driven Layoffs Discriminated Against Disabled Workers
(RTTNews) - Twenty-six current and former Meta Platforms Inc. (META) employees have sued the social media company, alleging that artificial intelligence-powered tools used during its recent layoffs unfairly targeted workers with disabilities, those on medical or family leave, and pregnant employees.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Oakland, California, claims Meta relied on AI-assisted systems to rank employees for layoffs, using factors such as productivity, AI tool usage and performance metrics.
The plaintiffs argue these measures unfairly disadvantaged workers whose output was reduced because they were on protected leave or had approved workplace accommodations.
According to the complaint, Meta used several internal systems, including its "Metamate" large language model, AI-powered knowledge tools, productivity scores based on employee activity, and dashboards tracking AI adoption.
Employees were reportedly classified by categories such as "AI Native," "AI First," and "AI Enabled," with AI usage forming part of the evaluation process.
The plaintiffs, who were informed in May that their jobs would be eliminated beginning July 22, are seeking a court order to temporarily halt the layoffs while they pursue their claims through individual arbitration, as required under Meta's employment agreements. They are also requesting an independent audit of the AI-assisted selection process.
Meta denied the allegations, saying the claims lack merit. A company spokesperson said workforce and organizational decisions "were and are made by people, not AI."
The lawsuit alleges violations of federal laws protecting workers from disability, pregnancy and medical leave discrimination, as well as California and New York City laws requiring employers to test automated decision-making systems for bias.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
14.07.26
|Apple, Amazon, Meta, SK Hynix, Mercedes - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
13.07.26
|Meta-Aktie: KI-Rechenzentrum in Louisiana wächst auf 50 Milliarden Dollar (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)