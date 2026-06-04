Microchip Technology Aktie
WKN: 886105 / ISIN: US5950171042
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04.06.2026 14:33:11
Microchip Technology's Armenian Office Secures US Export License To Advance FPGA Development
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) announced that its Armenian office has received approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security for an export license authorizing the use of advanced technology for FPGA development.
Following the receipt of this license, Microchip will be able to securely and responsibly develop advanced semiconductor technologies in Armenia within the global regulatory framework.
The company stated that the approval highlights its commitment to high-value semiconductor innovation through strong global operations and solidifies its support of the region's rapidly growing technology ecosystem.
In the pre-market hours, MCHP is trading at $96.90, up 0.36 percent on the Nasdaq.
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