Microsoft Accuses Russian Hackers Of Stealing Source Code And Breaching Internal Systems

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) revealed that its corporate email system was breached by Russia-backed hackers, who used the stolen information to access the company's source code repositories and internal systems, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that Midnight Blizzard or Nobelium is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access," Microsoft explained. "This has included access to some of the company's source code repositories and internal systems. To date we have found no evidence that Microsoft-hosted customer-facing systems have been compromised."

Microsoft stated that the hackers group is attempting to utilize stolen information to further breach the system and harm its customers. "Some of these secrets were shared between customers and Microsoft in email, and as we discover them in our exfiltrated email, we have been and are reaching out to these customers to assist them in taking mitigating measures," the company added.

Initially, the tech giant had reported an attack on its core software systems in January, days before Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that the same hackers had breached its cloud-based email systems.

Microsoft claimed in the filing that the stolen information could be used by hackers "to accumulate a picture of areas to attack and enhance its ability to do so."

However, the exact purpose of the hacking activity has not been clear.

Reportedly, the same hacking group was involved in breaching several US agency email systems in 2020. The hackers had access to the unclassified email accounts at the departments of Homeland Security and Justice, and other government agencies for months.

The U.S. officials claimed that the hacking group is associated with Russia's foreign intelligence service, which was denied by Russian authorities.

"Across Microsoft, we have increased our security investments, cross-enterprise coordination and mobilization, and have enhanced our ability to defend ourselves and secure and harden our environment against this advanced persistent threat," the Redmond-based company ensured. "We have and will continue to put in place additional enhanced security controls, detections, and monitoring."