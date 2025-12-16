Mitsubishi Electric Aktie

Mitsubishi Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909781 / ISIN: US6067762012

16.12.2025 07:06:39

Mitsubishi Electric Introduces AI System To Detect Driver Intoxication

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T) announced the development of a groundbreaking technology designed to accurately detect intoxication levels in drivers. The system identifies signs of distraction and drowsiness, issuing alerts and initiating vehicle-control interventions when necessary to help prevent alcohol-related accidents.

The technology combines non-contact pulse-rate measurements—captured through a driver monitoring system (DMS)—with vehicle control data such as steering and acceleration inputs. By integrating these signals, the system can assess intoxication with high precision. Mitsubishi Electric aims to introduce this in-vehicle solution, powered by its proprietary Maisart AI technology, as early as next year to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities caused by drunk driving.

The AI analyzes pulse-rate variations and eye-movement data extracted from DMS images alongside vehicle-control signals to determine intoxication. Even when alcohol-induced facial changes are subtle, fluctuations in pulse rate provide reliable indicators of drinking. With this high-accuracy detection method, Mitsubishi Electric hopes to significantly lower alcohol-related driving accidents and contribute to a safer society.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs 61,87 1,44% Mitsubishi Electric Corp Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorgaben für den ATX durchwachsen -- DAX vor schwachem Start -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat unklare Vorgaben vor der Brust. Am deutschen Markt zeichnen sich Startverluste ab. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

