Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 150 million

Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 150 million

Press release

 

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM

 

Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 150 million
Lucerne, 3 June 2024 - Mobimo Holding AG today successfully placed another Green Bond with a volume of CHF 150 million on the Swiss capital market. The fixed-interest bond has a coupon of 2.05% and a term of 6 years. The issue proceeds will be used to finance sustainable projects in accordance with Mobimo's Green Bond Framework and will be paid out on 1 July 2024.

Zürcher Kantonalbank and UBS Investment Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction, Luzerner Kantonalbank AG as Co-Manager. An application has been made to trade the bond on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Mobimo Holding AG has also published the Green Bond Report 2023, which provides information on the allocation of funds from the green bond issued in 2023 and the impact achieved.

The Green Bond Report 2023 and the Green Bond Framework are available for download at https://www.mobimo.ch/en/about-us/green-bonds.

 

If you have any queries, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:

Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations

ir@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 97


Contact for media:

Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication

medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86

www.mobimo.ch


About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.

 
Disclaimer:

This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules.

 


End of Media Release

