Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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02.10.2026 07:21:40
Moderna To Join Nasdaq-100, Replacing Warner Bros. Discovery
(RTTNews) - On Monday, Nasdaq, Inc (NDAQ) announced that Moderna, Inc (MRNA) will join the Nasdaq-100 Index, replacing Warner Bros. Discovery, before market open on October 9, 2026.
The Nasdaq-100 is a benchmark index comprising 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Moderna is a biotechnology company focused on mRNA-based vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer, and rare diseases.
Its pipeline includes respiratory vaccines, oncology programs such as Phase 3 intismeran autogene (mRNA-4157), and rare-disease candidates including mRNA-3927 for propionic acidemia and mRNA-3705 for methylmalonic acidemia.
In its second-quarter 2026 results, Moderna reported a narrower loss of $782 million, compared with $825 million a year earlier.
Revenue increased by 2% to $145 million from $142 million in the prior-year quarter.
As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $1,724 million.
Moderna shares have traded between $22.28 and $208.90 over the past 52 weeks. MRNA closed trade at $188.94, down 1.89%.
In the overnight trade, shares are up 1.99% at $192.70.
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