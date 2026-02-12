Mohawk Industries Aktie
WKN: 885067 / ISIN: US6081901042
|
12.02.2026 22:47:12
Mohawk Industries Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q4
(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $42.0 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $90.2 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $123.9 million or $2.00 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $2.699 billion from $2.637 billion last year.
Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $42.0 Mln. vs. $90.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $2.699 Bln vs. $2.637 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.75 To $ 1.85
