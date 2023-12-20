Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company



20-Dec-2023 / 16:08 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Molten Ventures plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name National Treasury Management Agency (“NTMA”) Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (“ISIF”) Minister for Finance of Ireland City and country of registered office (if applicable) Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 A9T8, Ireland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name National Treasury Management Agency, as controller and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund City and country of registered office (if applicable) Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 A9T8, Ireland 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/12/2023 6. Date on which notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 20/12/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.04% 0% 8.04% 14,004,502 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.15% 0% 9.15% 14,004,502 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares (GB00BY7QYJ50) NIL 14,004,502 NIL 8.04% SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 8.04% NIL NIL SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold National Treasury Management Agency, as controller and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund 8.04% NIL 8.04% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Dublin, Ireland Date of completion 20/12/2023

