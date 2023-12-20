20.12.2023 17:08:43

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

20-Dec-2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Molten Ventures plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

National Treasury Management Agency (“NTMA”)

 

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (“ISIF”)

 

Minister for Finance of Ireland

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 A9T8, Ireland      

 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

National Treasury Management Agency, as controller and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Treasury Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 A9T8, Ireland      

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

15/12/2023

6. Date on which notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/12/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.04%

0%

8.04%

14,004,502

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

9.15%

0%

9.15%

14,004,502
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (GB00BY7QYJ50)

NIL

14,004,502

NIL

8.04%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

 

 

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.04%

NIL

NIL

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

National Treasury Management Agency, as controller and manager of the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund

8.04%

NIL

8.04%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

 
         

 

Place of completion

Dublin, Ireland

Date of completion

20/12/2023

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 293264
