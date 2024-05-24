|
24.05.2024 10:57:35
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin 22nd of May 2024
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|323818
|EQS News ID:
|1910839
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Draper Esprit PLC
|3,60
|-1,64%
