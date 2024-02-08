|
08.02.2024 11:58:24
Molten Ventures Plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
Leeds
Country of registered office (if applicable)
UK
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Feb-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Feb-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Teodora Harrop
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
Floor 5, Toronto Square, Toronto Street, Leeds, LS1 2HJ
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|302638
|EQS News ID:
|1833605
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
