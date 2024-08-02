+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 08:00:07

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 1 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

80,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

378.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

362.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

370.6433p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 285,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,760,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.6433

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

852

378.00

 08:49:04

00070856184TRLO0

XLON

109

377.50

 08:49:08

00070856186TRLO0

XLON

820

377.50

 08:49:08

00070856187TRLO0

XLON

865

376.50

 08:49:21

00070856196TRLO0

XLON

57

374.50

 08:50:33

00070856215TRLO0

XLON

686

374.50

 08:51:43

00070856241TRLO0

XLON

25000

375.00

 09:17:03

00070856944TRLO0

XLON

555

372.50

 09:17:09

00070856946TRLO0

XLON

210

372.50

 09:17:09

00070856947TRLO0

XLON

4

372.50

 09:17:09

00070856948TRLO0

XLON

804

373.00

 09:18:36

00070856970TRLO0

XLON

13

373.50

 09:18:36

00070856971TRLO0

XLON

366

373.50

 09:18:36

00070856972TRLO0

XLON

400

373.00

 09:20:13

00070857033TRLO0

XLON

244

373.00

 09:20:13

00070857034TRLO0

XLON

751

378.00

 12:31:50

00070862850TRLO0

XLON

6

376.50

 12:56:46

00070863384TRLO0

XLON

21

376.50

 12:56:46

00070863385TRLO0

XLON

326

376.50

 12:56:46

00070863386TRLO0

XLON

406

376.50

 12:56:46

00070863389TRLO0

XLON

745

377.00

 13:18:48

00070864031TRLO0

XLON

70

377.50

 13:35:30

00070864433TRLO0

XLON

636

377.50

 13:36:22

00070864458TRLO0

XLON

824

377.00

 13:36:22

00070864459TRLO0

XLON

787

377.50

 13:59:27

00070865063TRLO0

XLON

139

377.00

 14:00:03

00070865096TRLO0

XLON

567

377.00

 14:00:23

00070865126TRLO0

XLON

847

377.00

 14:00:23

00070865127TRLO0

XLON

665

375.50

 14:17:57

00070865550TRLO0

XLON

179

375.50

 14:17:57

00070865551TRLO0

XLON

839

373.50

 14:22:11

00070865684TRLO0

XLON

667

374.50

 14:44:59

00070866588TRLO0

XLON

53

374.50

 14:44:59

00070866589TRLO0

XLON

53

373.50

 14:50:01

00070866763TRLO0

XLON

755

373.50

 14:50:01

00070866764TRLO0

XLON

703

373.50

 14:50:01

00070866765TRLO0

XLON

798

372.00

 14:51:06

00070866796TRLO0

XLON

115

371.50

 14:51:10

00070866798TRLO0

XLON

395

371.50

 14:51:10

00070866799TRLO0

XLON

411

371.50

 14:51:51

00070866810TRLO0

XLON

419

370.50

 15:01:35

00070867085TRLO0

XLON

21

370.50

 15:01:35

00070867086TRLO0

XLON

710

370.50

 15:01:35

00070867087TRLO0

XLON

288

370.50

 15:01:35

00070867088TRLO0

XLON

780

369.50

 15:04:59

00070867230TRLO0

XLON

57

369.00

 15:06:50

00070867281TRLO0

XLON

747

369.00

 15:06:50

00070867282TRLO0

XLON

856

369.00

 15:06:50

00070867283TRLO0

XLON

759

367.00

 15:09:22

00070867384TRLO0

XLON

826

366.50

 15:19:10

00070868205TRLO0

XLON

404

366.00

 15:21:45

00070868352TRLO0

XLON

159

366.00

 15:21:45

00070868353TRLO0

XLON

217

366.00

 15:21:45

00070868354TRLO0

XLON

769

364.50

 15:31:31

00070868885TRLO0

XLON

565

364.50

 15:46:31

00070869690TRLO0

XLON

203

364.50

 15:46:31

00070869691TRLO0

XLON

64

364.50

 15:46:31

00070869692TRLO0

XLON

140

363.00

 15:47:09

00070869741TRLO0

XLON

21

363.00

 15:47:09

00070869742TRLO0

XLON

624

363.00

 15:47:09

00070869743TRLO0

XLON

861

363.00

 15:47:09

00070869744TRLO0

XLON

843

362.50

 15:47:09

00070869745TRLO0

XLON

172

362.00

 15:52:08

00070870028TRLO0

XLON

542

362.00

 15:55:03

00070870169TRLO0

XLON

737

362.00

 15:55:03

00070870170TRLO0

XLON

196

364.00

 15:56:59

00070870487TRLO0

XLON

855

365.00

 16:01:49

00070870640TRLO0

XLON

364

365.00

 16:03:45

00070870713TRLO0

XLON

21

365.00

 16:03:45

00070870714TRLO0

XLON

26

365.00

 16:03:45

00070870715TRLO0

XLON

388

365.00

 16:03:45

00070870716TRLO0

XLON

750

365.00

 16:04:00

00070870768TRLO0

XLON

975

365.00

 16:04:00

00070870769TRLO0

XLON

335

365.00

 16:04:00

00070870776TRLO0

XLON

481

365.00

 16:04:01

00070870777TRLO0

XLON

112

365.50

 16:08:00

00070870976TRLO0

XLON

200

365.50

 16:08:00

00070870977TRLO0

XLON

398

365.00

 16:08:08

00070870979TRLO0

XLON

56

365.00

 16:08:08

00070870980TRLO0

XLON

94

365.00

 16:08:08

00070870981TRLO0

XLON

116

365.00

 16:08:08

00070870982TRLO0

XLON

135

365.00

 16:08:08

00070870983TRLO0

XLON

1067

365.00

 16:09:58

00070871060TRLO0

XLON

78

365.00

 16:10:01

00070871066TRLO0

XLON

84

365.00

 16:10:03

00070871067TRLO0

XLON

145

365.00

 16:12:38

00070871209TRLO0

XLON

34

365.50

 16:13:15

00070871226TRLO0

XLON

1596

366.50

 16:14:19

00070871256TRLO0

XLON

1807

366.50

 16:14:19

00070871257TRLO0

XLON

1590

366.00

 16:19:18

00070871497TRLO0

XLON

270

365.50

 16:19:18

00070871498TRLO0

XLON

700

366.00

 16:19:18

00070871499TRLO0

XLON

272

366.00

 16:19:18

00070871500TRLO0

XLON

113

366.00

 16:19:18

00070871501TRLO0

XLON

409

365.50

 16:20:03

00070871574TRLO0

XLON

850

365.50

 16:20:03

00070871575TRLO0

XLON

756

365.50

 16:20:03

00070871576TRLO0

XLON

825

365.00

 16:20:36

00070871598TRLO0

XLON

712

365.00

 16:20:36

00070871599TRLO0

XLON

157

365.00

 16:21:34

00070871725TRLO0

XLON

89

365.00

 16:21:34

00070871726TRLO0

XLON

700

365.00

 16:21:34

00070871727TRLO0

XLON

804

365.00

 16:21:58

00070871761TRLO0

XLON

752

365.00

 16:21:58

00070871762TRLO0

XLON

694

364.50

 16:21:58

00070871763TRLO0

XLON

44

364.50

 16:21:58

00070871764TRLO0

XLON

169

364.50

 16:22:56

00070871964TRLO0

XLON

272

364.50

 16:22:56

00070871965TRLO0

XLON

40

364.50

 16:22:56

00070871966TRLO0

XLON

787

365.00

 16:23:14

00070872053TRLO0

XLON

732

365.00

 16:23:28

00070872083TRLO0

XLON

200

365.00

 16:23:42

00070872128TRLO0

XLON

3223

365.00

 16:23:42

00070872129TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 338064
EQS News ID: 1959481

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

