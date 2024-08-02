|
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures plc
Transaction in own shares
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 1 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 285,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,760,674.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.
Aggregate information
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.
Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Date of purchases: 01/08/2024
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000
Volume weighted average price (pence): 370.6433
Individual transactions
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.
As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.
A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|338064
|EQS News ID:
|1959481
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Analysen
