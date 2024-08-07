Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 90,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 347.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 343.54p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 348.8881p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 545,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,500,674

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 90,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.8881

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 827 351.00 08:24:06 00070920160TRLO0 XLON 844 351.00 08:24:06 00070920159TRLO0 XLON 925 350.00 08:26:24 00070920213TRLO0 XLON 77 351.00 08:31:14 00070920498TRLO0 XLON 729 351.00 08:31:14 00070920499TRLO0 XLON 752 350.00 08:32:40 00070920594TRLO0 XLON 796 350.50 08:35:46 00070920870TRLO0 XLON 167 349.00 08:36:23 00070920901TRLO0 XLON 730 349.00 08:36:23 00070920902TRLO0 XLON 188 349.00 08:40:11 00070921178TRLO0 XLON 669 349.00 08:40:11 00070921179TRLO0 XLON 231 351.00 08:50:16 00070921646TRLO0 XLON 537 351.00 08:50:16 00070921647TRLO0 XLON 810 350.50 08:50:40 00070921665TRLO0 XLON 761 349.50 08:53:43 00070921823TRLO0 XLON 20000 351.00 09:02:26 00070922296TRLO0 XLON 747 351.00 09:05:25 00070922561TRLO0 XLON 28 350.00 09:13:41 00070923174TRLO0 XLON 940 350.00 09:13:41 00070923175TRLO0 XLON 4 349.50 09:18:57 00070923447TRLO0 XLON 341 349.50 09:18:57 00070923448TRLO0 XLON 367 349.50 09:18:57 00070923449TRLO0 XLON 387 351.00 09:39:38 00070924323TRLO0 XLON 405 351.00 09:39:38 00070924324TRLO0 XLON 345 351.00 09:39:38 00070924325TRLO0 XLON 373 351.00 09:39:38 00070924326TRLO0 XLON 802 350.00 09:39:41 00070924327TRLO0 XLON 1028 348.50 09:40:06 00070924344TRLO0 XLON 224 349.00 09:46:57 00070924540TRLO0 XLON 562 349.00 09:46:57 00070924541TRLO0 XLON 150 348.50 09:47:02 00070924544TRLO0 XLON 697 348.50 09:47:02 00070924545TRLO0 XLON 708 351.00 09:57:06 00070925038TRLO0 XLON 947 350.50 09:58:47 00070925085TRLO0 XLON 863 349.50 10:00:43 00070925241TRLO0 XLON 780 349.00 10:03:18 00070925308TRLO0 XLON 745 348.00 10:11:46 00070925698TRLO0 XLON 1034 348.00 10:11:46 00070925699TRLO0 XLON 860 348.00 10:11:46 00070925700TRLO0 XLON 566 347.50 10:11:56 00070925733TRLO0 XLON 97 347.50 10:11:56 00070925734TRLO0 XLON 94 347.50 10:11:56 00070925735TRLO0 XLON 1133 347.50 10:11:56 00070925736TRLO0 XLON 771 347.00 10:17:56 00070926031TRLO0 XLON 150 348.00 10:27:47 00070926385TRLO0 XLON 225 348.00 10:27:47 00070926386TRLO0 XLON 378 348.00 10:27:47 00070926387TRLO0 XLON 757 347.50 10:27:47 00070926388TRLO0 XLON 732 347.00 10:49:30 00070926973TRLO0 XLON 1 348.50 10:59:29 00070927267TRLO0 XLON 382 348.50 11:02:29 00070927334TRLO0 XLON 150 348.50 11:02:29 00070927335TRLO0 XLON 707 348.50 11:02:29 00070927336TRLO0 XLON 287 348.50 11:02:29 00070927337TRLO0 XLON 216 348.00 11:02:30 00070927339TRLO0 XLON 378 348.00 11:02:30 00070927340TRLO0 XLON 244 348.00 11:02:30 00070927341TRLO0 XLON 377 347.50 11:34:51 00070928139TRLO0 XLON 486 347.50 11:34:51 00070928140TRLO0 XLON 502 347.50 11:45:51 00070928362TRLO0 XLON 291 347.50 11:45:51 00070928363TRLO0 XLON 202 347.50 12:07:42 00070928953TRLO0 XLON 300 347.50 12:07:42 00070928954TRLO0 XLON 150 347.50 12:07:42 00070928955TRLO0 XLON 154 347.50 12:07:42 00070928956TRLO0 XLON 311 346.00 12:32:19 00070929447TRLO0 XLON 524 346.00 12:32:19 00070929448TRLO0 XLON 861 346.00 12:32:19 00070929449TRLO0 XLON 92 343.50 12:41:06 00070929673TRLO0 XLON 741 343.50 12:41:06 00070929674TRLO0 XLON 205 346.00 13:05:49 00070930177TRLO0 XLON 63 346.00 13:05:49 00070930178TRLO0 XLON 504 346.00 13:05:49 00070930179TRLO0 XLON 783 346.00 13:05:49 00070930180TRLO0 XLON 795 346.00 13:05:49 00070930181TRLO0 XLON 821 345.00 13:25:25 00070930635TRLO0 XLON 913 345.00 13:30:44 00070930915TRLO0 XLON 792 344.00 13:45:16 00070931516TRLO0 XLON 807 344.00 13:45:16 00070931517TRLO0 XLON 150 344.50 13:54:25 00070931767TRLO0 XLON 300 344.50 13:54:25 00070931768TRLO0 XLON 225 344.50 13:54:25 00070931769TRLO0 XLON 69 344.50 13:54:25 00070931770TRLO0 XLON 782 345.50 14:00:15 00070931965TRLO0 XLON 188 345.00 14:00:30 00070931993TRLO0 XLON 571 345.00 14:00:30 00070931994TRLO0 XLON 131 344.00 14:01:34 00070932023TRLO0 XLON 18 344.00 14:03:42 00070932076TRLO0 XLON 183 346.50 14:14:43 00070932305TRLO0 XLON 519 346.50 14:14:43 00070932306TRLO0 XLON 202 346.50 14:14:43 00070932307TRLO0 XLON 531 346.50 14:14:43 00070932308TRLO0 XLON 745 346.50 14:14:43 00070932309TRLO0 XLON 339 346.50 14:28:16 00070932818TRLO0 XLON 300 346.50 14:28:16 00070932819TRLO0 XLON 127 346.50 14:28:16 00070932820TRLO0 XLON 75 346.50 14:28:16 00070932821TRLO0 XLON 1 346.50 14:29:06 00070932852TRLO0 XLON 584 346.50 14:29:06 00070932853TRLO0 XLON 170 346.50 14:29:06 00070932854TRLO0 XLON 768 348.00 14:35:02 00070933130TRLO0 XLON 723 347.50 14:35:02 00070933133TRLO0 XLON 869 347.50 14:35:02 00070933134TRLO0 XLON 784 347.00 14:41:27 00070933399TRLO0 XLON 731 343.50 14:45:56 00070933597TRLO0 XLON 821 348.00 14:55:36 00070934033TRLO0 XLON 721 348.50 15:00:06 00070934136TRLO0 XLON 841 348.50 15:00:06 00070934137TRLO0 XLON 703 347.00 15:00:35 00070934199TRLO0 XLON 722 347.50 15:04:05 00070934379TRLO0 XLON 69 347.50 15:04:05 00070934380TRLO0 XLON 735 348.00 15:10:28 00070934646TRLO0 XLON 718 348.00 15:14:52 00070934788TRLO0 XLON 212 347.50 15:16:11 00070934912TRLO0 XLON 791 348.50 15:20:14 00070935172TRLO0 XLON 718 348.00 15:20:14 00070935175TRLO0 XLON 742 348.00 15:20:14 00070935176TRLO0 XLON 60 349.00 15:26:57 00070935494TRLO0 XLON 750 349.00 15:26:57 00070935495TRLO0 XLON 1 349.00 15:26:57 00070935496TRLO0 XLON 490 348.00 15:27:45 00070935530TRLO0 XLON 300 348.00 15:27:45 00070935531TRLO0 XLON 56 348.00 15:27:45 00070935532TRLO0 XLON 350 347.00 15:29:25 00070935670TRLO0 XLON 143 347.00 15:29:54 00070935828TRLO0 XLON 306 347.00 15:29:54 00070935829TRLO0 XLON 18 349.50 15:37:55 00070936658TRLO0 XLON 43 349.50 15:37:55 00070936659TRLO0 XLON 6 349.50 15:37:55 00070936660TRLO0 XLON 450 350.50 15:45:06 00070937145TRLO0 XLON 375 350.50 15:45:06 00070937146TRLO0 XLON 1938 350.50 15:45:06 00070937147TRLO0 XLON 709 351.00 16:05:14 00070938199TRLO0 XLON 715 351.00 16:05:14 00070938200TRLO0 XLON 715 351.00 16:05:14 00070938201TRLO0 XLON 866 351.00 16:05:14 00070938202TRLO0 XLON 1200 351.00 16:05:14 00070938203TRLO0 XLON 738 351.00 16:10:34 00070938556TRLO0 XLON 743 350.00 16:16:16 00070939128TRLO0 XLON 738 350.00 16:21:46 00070939964TRLO0 XLON 90 350.00 16:21:46 00070939965TRLO0 XLON

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Christopher Flame +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

