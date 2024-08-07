07.08.2024 08:00:13

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

90,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

347.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

343.54p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

348.8881p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 545,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,500,674

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 90,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 348.8881

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

827

351.00

 08:24:06

00070920160TRLO0

XLON

844

351.00

 08:24:06

00070920159TRLO0

XLON

925

350.00

 08:26:24

00070920213TRLO0

XLON

77

351.00

 08:31:14

00070920498TRLO0

XLON

729

351.00

 08:31:14

00070920499TRLO0

XLON

752

350.00

 08:32:40

00070920594TRLO0

XLON

796

350.50

 08:35:46

00070920870TRLO0

XLON

167

349.00

 08:36:23

00070920901TRLO0

XLON

730

349.00

 08:36:23

00070920902TRLO0

XLON

188

349.00

 08:40:11

00070921178TRLO0

XLON

669

349.00

 08:40:11

00070921179TRLO0

XLON

231

351.00

 08:50:16

00070921646TRLO0

XLON

537

351.00

 08:50:16

00070921647TRLO0

XLON

810

350.50

 08:50:40

00070921665TRLO0

XLON

761

349.50

 08:53:43

00070921823TRLO0

XLON

20000

351.00

 09:02:26

00070922296TRLO0

XLON

747

351.00

 09:05:25

00070922561TRLO0

XLON

28

350.00

 09:13:41

00070923174TRLO0

XLON

940

350.00

 09:13:41

00070923175TRLO0

XLON

4

349.50

 09:18:57

00070923447TRLO0

XLON

341

349.50

 09:18:57

00070923448TRLO0

XLON

367

349.50

 09:18:57

00070923449TRLO0

XLON

387

351.00

 09:39:38

00070924323TRLO0

XLON

405

351.00

 09:39:38

00070924324TRLO0

XLON

345

351.00

 09:39:38

00070924325TRLO0

XLON

373

351.00

 09:39:38

00070924326TRLO0

XLON

802

350.00

 09:39:41

00070924327TRLO0

XLON

1028

348.50

 09:40:06

00070924344TRLO0

XLON

224

349.00

 09:46:57

00070924540TRLO0

XLON

562

349.00

 09:46:57

00070924541TRLO0

XLON

150

348.50

 09:47:02

00070924544TRLO0

XLON

697

348.50

 09:47:02

00070924545TRLO0

XLON

708

351.00

 09:57:06

00070925038TRLO0

XLON

947

350.50

 09:58:47

00070925085TRLO0

XLON

863

349.50

 10:00:43

00070925241TRLO0

XLON

780

349.00

 10:03:18

00070925308TRLO0

XLON

745

348.00

 10:11:46

00070925698TRLO0

XLON

1034

348.00

 10:11:46

00070925699TRLO0

XLON

860

348.00

 10:11:46

00070925700TRLO0

XLON

566

347.50

 10:11:56

00070925733TRLO0

XLON

97

347.50

 10:11:56

00070925734TRLO0

XLON

94

347.50

 10:11:56

00070925735TRLO0

XLON

1133

347.50

 10:11:56

00070925736TRLO0

XLON

771

347.00

 10:17:56

00070926031TRLO0

XLON

150

348.00

 10:27:47

00070926385TRLO0

XLON

225

348.00

 10:27:47

00070926386TRLO0

XLON

378

348.00

 10:27:47

00070926387TRLO0

XLON

757

347.50

 10:27:47

00070926388TRLO0

XLON

732

347.00

 10:49:30

00070926973TRLO0

XLON

1

348.50

 10:59:29

00070927267TRLO0

XLON

382

348.50

 11:02:29

00070927334TRLO0

XLON

150

348.50

 11:02:29

00070927335TRLO0

XLON

707

348.50

 11:02:29

00070927336TRLO0

XLON

287

348.50

 11:02:29

00070927337TRLO0

XLON

216

348.00

 11:02:30

00070927339TRLO0

XLON

378

348.00

 11:02:30

00070927340TRLO0

XLON

244

348.00

 11:02:30

00070927341TRLO0

XLON

377

347.50

 11:34:51

00070928139TRLO0

XLON

486

347.50

 11:34:51

00070928140TRLO0

XLON

502

347.50

 11:45:51

00070928362TRLO0

XLON

291

347.50

 11:45:51

00070928363TRLO0

XLON

202

347.50

 12:07:42

00070928953TRLO0

XLON

300

347.50

 12:07:42

00070928954TRLO0

XLON

150

347.50

 12:07:42

00070928955TRLO0

XLON

154

347.50

 12:07:42

00070928956TRLO0

XLON

311

346.00

 12:32:19

00070929447TRLO0

XLON

524

346.00

 12:32:19

00070929448TRLO0

XLON

861

346.00

 12:32:19

00070929449TRLO0

XLON

92

343.50

 12:41:06

00070929673TRLO0

XLON

741

343.50

 12:41:06

00070929674TRLO0

XLON

205

346.00

 13:05:49

00070930177TRLO0

XLON

63

346.00

 13:05:49

00070930178TRLO0

XLON

504

346.00

 13:05:49

00070930179TRLO0

XLON

783

346.00

 13:05:49

00070930180TRLO0

XLON

795

346.00

 13:05:49

00070930181TRLO0

XLON

821

345.00

 13:25:25

00070930635TRLO0

XLON

913

345.00

 13:30:44

00070930915TRLO0

XLON

792

344.00

 13:45:16

00070931516TRLO0

XLON

807

344.00

 13:45:16

00070931517TRLO0

XLON

150

344.50

 13:54:25

00070931767TRLO0

XLON

300

344.50

 13:54:25

00070931768TRLO0

XLON

225

344.50

 13:54:25

00070931769TRLO0

XLON

69

344.50

 13:54:25

00070931770TRLO0

XLON

782

345.50

 14:00:15

00070931965TRLO0

XLON

188

345.00

 14:00:30

00070931993TRLO0

XLON

571

345.00

 14:00:30

00070931994TRLO0

XLON

131

344.00

 14:01:34

00070932023TRLO0

XLON

18

344.00

 14:03:42

00070932076TRLO0

XLON

183

346.50

 14:14:43

00070932305TRLO0

XLON

519

346.50

 14:14:43

00070932306TRLO0

XLON

202

346.50

 14:14:43

00070932307TRLO0

XLON

531

346.50

 14:14:43

00070932308TRLO0

XLON

745

346.50

 14:14:43

00070932309TRLO0

XLON

339

346.50

 14:28:16

00070932818TRLO0

XLON

300

346.50

 14:28:16

00070932819TRLO0

XLON

127

346.50

 14:28:16

00070932820TRLO0

XLON

75

346.50

 14:28:16

00070932821TRLO0

XLON

1

346.50

 14:29:06

00070932852TRLO0

XLON

584

346.50

 14:29:06

00070932853TRLO0

XLON

170

346.50

 14:29:06

00070932854TRLO0

XLON

768

348.00

 14:35:02

00070933130TRLO0

XLON

723

347.50

 14:35:02

00070933133TRLO0

XLON

869

347.50

 14:35:02

00070933134TRLO0

XLON

784

347.00

 14:41:27

00070933399TRLO0

XLON

731

343.50

 14:45:56

00070933597TRLO0

XLON

821

348.00

 14:55:36

00070934033TRLO0

XLON

721

348.50

 15:00:06

00070934136TRLO0

XLON

841

348.50

 15:00:06

00070934137TRLO0

XLON

703

347.00

 15:00:35

00070934199TRLO0

XLON

722

347.50

 15:04:05

00070934379TRLO0

XLON

69

347.50

 15:04:05

00070934380TRLO0

XLON

735

348.00

 15:10:28

00070934646TRLO0

XLON

718

348.00

 15:14:52

00070934788TRLO0

XLON

212

347.50

 15:16:11

00070934912TRLO0

XLON

791

348.50

 15:20:14

00070935172TRLO0

XLON

718

348.00

 15:20:14

00070935175TRLO0

XLON

742

348.00

 15:20:14

00070935176TRLO0

XLON

60

349.00

 15:26:57

00070935494TRLO0

XLON

750

349.00

 15:26:57

00070935495TRLO0

XLON

1

349.00

 15:26:57

00070935496TRLO0

XLON

490

348.00

 15:27:45

00070935530TRLO0

XLON

300

348.00

 15:27:45

00070935531TRLO0

XLON

56

348.00

 15:27:45

00070935532TRLO0

XLON

350

347.00

 15:29:25

00070935670TRLO0

XLON

143

347.00

 15:29:54

00070935828TRLO0

XLON

306

347.00

 15:29:54

00070935829TRLO0

XLON

18

349.50

 15:37:55

00070936658TRLO0

XLON

43

349.50

 15:37:55

00070936659TRLO0

XLON

6

349.50

 15:37:55

00070936660TRLO0

XLON

450

350.50

 15:45:06

00070937145TRLO0

XLON

375

350.50

 15:45:06

00070937146TRLO0

XLON

1938

350.50

 15:45:06

00070937147TRLO0

XLON

709

351.00

 16:05:14

00070938199TRLO0

XLON

715

351.00

 16:05:14

00070938200TRLO0

XLON

715

351.00

 16:05:14

00070938201TRLO0

XLON

866

351.00

 16:05:14

00070938202TRLO0

XLON

1200

351.00

 16:05:14

00070938203TRLO0

XLON

738

351.00

 16:10:34

00070938556TRLO0

XLON

743

350.00

 16:16:16

00070939128TRLO0

XLON

738

350.00

 16:21:46

00070939964TRLO0

XLON

90

350.00

 16:21:46

00070939965TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
