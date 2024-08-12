Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 12 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 365.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 358.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 362.9896p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 916,310 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,130,140.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 100,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 362.9896

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 995 362.50 09:47:03 00070995904TRLO0 XLON 169 361.00 09:49:48 00070995975TRLO0 XLON 282 361.00 09:49:48 00070995976TRLO0 XLON 104 361.00 09:50:01 00070995979TRLO0 XLON 57 361.00 09:50:54 00070995989TRLO0 XLON 194 361.00 09:52:12 00070996003TRLO0 XLON 396 361.00 09:52:12 00070996004TRLO0 XLON 1000 360.00 11:02:45 00070997079TRLO0 XLON 1 362.00 11:56:56 00070997922TRLO0 XLON 250 364.00 12:09:11 00070998102TRLO0 XLON 500 364.00 12:09:11 00070998104TRLO0 XLON 682 364.00 12:09:11 00070998106TRLO0 XLON 19 364.50 12:10:38 00070998159TRLO0 XLON 64 364.50 12:10:38 00070998160TRLO0 XLON 400 364.50 12:11:10 00070998173TRLO0 XLON 340 364.50 12:11:23 00070998182TRLO0 XLON 154 364.50 12:11:23 00070998183TRLO0 XLON 36 364.00 12:20:33 00070998335TRLO0 XLON 54 364.00 12:20:35 00070998336TRLO0 XLON 500 364.00 12:26:43 00070998386TRLO0 XLON 2408 365.50 12:45:13 00070998691TRLO0 XLON 1246 364.50 12:51:54 00070998748TRLO0 XLON 334 364.50 12:51:54 00070998749TRLO0 XLON 25 365.50 14:31:48 00071000374TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:48 00071000375TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:48 00071000376TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:48 00071000377TRLO1 XLON 167 365.50 14:31:48 00071000378TRLO1 XLON 88 365.50 14:31:48 00071000379TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:49 00071000380TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:49 00071000381TRLO1 XLON 400 365.50 14:31:49 00071000382TRLO1 XLON 500 365.50 14:31:49 00071000383TRLO1 XLON 2167 365.50 14:31:49 00071000384TRLO1 XLON 308 365.50 14:31:49 00071000385TRLO1 XLON 317 364.50 14:31:49 00071000386TRLO1 XLON 552 364.50 14:31:49 00071000387TRLO1 XLON 20 364.50 14:31:49 00071000388TRLO1 XLON 375 364.00 14:31:50 00071000389TRLO1 XLON 514 364.00 14:31:50 00071000390TRLO1 XLON 361 364.00 14:31:50 00071000391TRLO1 XLON 22 364.00 14:31:50 00071000392TRLO1 XLON 375 364.00 14:31:50 00071000393TRLO1 XLON 125 364.00 14:31:50 00071000394TRLO1 XLON 70 364.00 14:31:50 00071000395TRLO1 XLON 893 363.00 14:32:05 00071000396TRLO1 XLON 181 364.00 14:34:29 00071000416TRLO1 XLON 2097 364.00 14:34:29 00071000417TRLO1 XLON 1814 364.00 14:34:29 00071000418TRLO1 XLON 888 358.50 15:00:48 00071001281TRLO1 XLON 9 358.50 15:00:48 00071001282TRLO1 XLON 1137 358.50 15:00:48 00071001283TRLO1 XLON 3775 358.50 15:00:48 00071001284TRLO1 XLON 300 358.50 15:07:12 00071001378TRLO1 XLON 1700 360.00 15:08:57 00071001416TRLO1 XLON 2309 360.00 15:08:57 00071001417TRLO1 XLON 1355 360.00 15:08:57 00071001418TRLO1 XLON 2366 361.00 15:36:16 00071002339TRLO1 XLON 1827 361.00 15:36:16 00071002340TRLO1 XLON 750 361.00 15:36:16 00071002341TRLO1 XLON 236 361.00 15:36:16 00071002342TRLO1 XLON 125 361.00 15:36:16 00071002343TRLO1 XLON 2434 361.00 15:36:16 00071002344TRLO1 XLON 125 361.00 15:36:16 00071002345TRLO1 XLON 2763 361.00 15:36:16 00071002346TRLO1 XLON 389 361.00 15:36:16 00071002347TRLO1 XLON 125 361.00 15:36:16 00071002348TRLO1 XLON 1578 361.00 15:36:16 00071002349TRLO1 XLON 643 361.00 15:36:16 00071002350TRLO1 XLON 83 360.50 15:36:16 00071002351TRLO1 XLON 568 360.00 15:36:26 00071002353TRLO1 XLON 489 360.00 15:36:26 00071002354TRLO1 XLON 238 361.50 15:49:55 00071002836TRLO1 XLON 1762 364.00 15:53:46 00071002917TRLO1 XLON 402 364.50 15:53:46 00071002918TRLO1 XLON 13911 364.50 15:53:46 00071002919TRLO1 XLON 125 364.50 15:53:46 00071002920TRLO1 XLON 11363 364.50 15:53:46 00071002921TRLO1 XLON 885 362.00 16:01:51 00071003266TRLO1 XLON 399 362.50 16:02:02 00071003280TRLO1 XLON 230 362.50 16:02:02 00071003281TRLO1 XLON 35 362.50 16:02:02 00071003282TRLO1 XLON 1062 362.50 16:03:22 00071003412TRLO1 XLON 491 362.00 16:03:32 00071003416TRLO1 XLON 448 362.00 16:03:32 00071003417TRLO1 XLON 134 362.50 16:05:52 00071003531TRLO1 XLON 375 363.50 16:10:16 00071003760TRLO1 XLON 500 363.50 16:10:16 00071003761TRLO1 XLON 600 363.50 16:10:16 00071003762TRLO1 XLON 250 363.50 16:10:16 00071003763TRLO1 XLON 125 363.50 16:10:16 00071003764TRLO1 XLON 347 363.50 16:10:16 00071003765TRLO1 XLON 134 363.50 16:10:18 00071003767TRLO1 XLON 930 363.50 16:10:18 00071003768TRLO1 XLON 64 363.50 16:13:15 00071003934TRLO1 XLON 628 363.50 16:13:15 00071003935TRLO1 XLON 389 363.50 16:13:15 00071003936TRLO1 XLON 356 363.50 16:13:15 00071003937TRLO1 XLON 320 363.50 16:13:32 00071003952TRLO1 XLON 391 363.50 16:13:32 00071003953TRLO1 XLON 1076 363.50 16:13:32 00071003954TRLO1 XLON 232 363.50 16:13:32 00071003955TRLO1 XLON 125 363.50 16:13:48 00071003970TRLO1 XLON 367 363.50 16:13:48 00071003971TRLO1 XLON 125 363.50 16:13:48 00071003972TRLO1 XLON 125 363.50 16:13:48 00071003973TRLO1 XLON 270 363.50 16:13:49 00071003974TRLO1 XLON 232 363.50 16:14:49 00071004070TRLO1 XLON 103 363.50 16:14:49 00071004071TRLO1 XLON 375 363.00 16:15:00 00071004090TRLO1 XLON 125 363.00 16:15:00 00071004091TRLO1 XLON 250 363.00 16:15:00 00071004092TRLO1 XLON 176 363.00 16:15:00 00071004102TRLO1 XLON 972 362.50 16:15:24 00071004123TRLO1 XLON 1135 363.00 16:18:00 00071004335TRLO1 XLON 93 363.00 16:18:02 00071004338TRLO1 XLON 229 363.50 16:21:00 00071004628TRLO1 XLON 87 363.50 16:21:00 00071004629TRLO1 XLON 2032 363.50 16:22:34 00071004742TRLO1 XLON 539 363.50 16:22:34 00071004743TRLO1 XLON 1875 363.50 16:22:34 00071004744TRLO1 XLON 608 363.50 16:22:34 00071004745TRLO1 XLON 229 363.50 16:22:34 00071004746TRLO1 XLON 290 363.50 16:22:34 00071004747TRLO1 XLON 114 363.50 16:22:34 00071004748TRLO1 XLON 230 363.50 16:22:34 00071004749TRLO1 XLON 1062 363.00 16:23:07 00071004827TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Christopher Flame +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

