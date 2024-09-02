02.09.2024 08:00:11

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

\Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 30 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

80,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

415.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

412.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

414.5548p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,587,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,459,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.5548

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1101

413.00

 08:32:40

00071183668TRLO0

XLON

1129

412.50

 08:38:47

00071183830TRLO0

XLON

945

412.50

 08:43:47

00071183925TRLO0

XLON

169

412.50

 08:43:47

00071183926TRLO0

XLON

1083

414.00

 08:50:53

00071184059TRLO0

XLON

393

414.00

 08:53:41

00071184101TRLO0

XLON

90

414.00

 08:54:21

00071184118TRLO0

XLON

265

414.00

 09:15:26

00071184671TRLO0

XLON

1235

414.00

 09:15:26

00071184672TRLO0

XLON

829

414.00

 09:15:26

00071184673TRLO0

XLON

1250

414.00

 09:15:26

00071184674TRLO0

XLON

1102

414.00

 09:15:26

00071184675TRLO0

XLON

200

413.00

 09:19:40

00071184781TRLO0

XLON

992

413.00

 09:19:40

00071184782TRLO0

XLON

6

415.00

 11:24:04

00071187986TRLO0

XLON

1150

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188342TRLO0

XLON

1125

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188343TRLO0

XLON

1214

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188344TRLO0

XLON

1282

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188345TRLO0

XLON

1199

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188346TRLO0

XLON

1065

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188347TRLO0

XLON

1100

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188348TRLO0

XLON

1051

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188349TRLO0

XLON

1141

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188350TRLO0

XLON

1284

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188351TRLO0

XLON

1227

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188352TRLO0

XLON

840

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188353TRLO0

XLON

1297

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188354TRLO0

XLON

342

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188355TRLO0

XLON

685

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188356TRLO0

XLON

426

415.00

 11:41:11

00071188357TRLO0

XLON

643

414.00

 11:43:45

00071188440TRLO0

XLON

334

414.00

 11:43:45

00071188441TRLO0

XLON

19

414.00

 11:43:45

00071188442TRLO0

XLON

250

414.00

 11:43:45

00071188443TRLO0

XLON

19

414.00

 11:43:45

00071188444TRLO0

XLON

1238

415.00

 12:06:58

00071188894TRLO0

XLON

1743

414.50

 12:09:52

00071188920TRLO0

XLON

1250

414.50

 12:09:52

00071188921TRLO0

XLON

175

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190939TRLO0

XLON

1115

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190940TRLO0

XLON

1283

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190941TRLO0

XLON

1270

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190942TRLO0

XLON

699

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190943TRLO0

XLON

438

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190944TRLO0

XLON

1129

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190945TRLO0

XLON

38

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190946TRLO0

XLON

1157

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190947TRLO0

XLON

1064

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190948TRLO0

XLON

29

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190949TRLO0

XLON

468

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190950TRLO0

XLON

706

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190951TRLO0

XLON

294

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190952TRLO0

XLON

19

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190953TRLO0

XLON

250

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190954TRLO0

XLON

552

415.00

 13:49:16

00071190955TRLO0

XLON

1247

414.00

 13:55:17

00071191131TRLO0

XLON

1041

415.00

 14:12:54

00071191463TRLO0

XLON

310

415.00

 14:12:54

00071191464TRLO0

XLON

1252

415.00

 14:12:54

00071191465TRLO0

XLON

750

415.00

 14:12:54

00071191466TRLO0

XLON

30

415.00

 14:12:54

00071191467TRLO0

XLON

500

414.50

 14:27:54

00071191804TRLO0

XLON

19

414.50

 14:27:54

00071191805TRLO0

XLON

582

414.50

 14:27:54

00071191806TRLO0

XLON

93

414.00

 14:27:54

00071191807TRLO0

XLON

5

414.00

 14:27:54

00071191808TRLO0

XLON

289

415.00

 14:35:03

00071192092TRLO0

XLON

48

415.00

 14:35:03

00071192093TRLO0

XLON

220

415.00

 14:35:03

00071192094TRLO0

XLON

47

415.00

 14:35:03

00071192095TRLO0

XLON

182

415.00

 14:35:03

00071192096TRLO0

XLON

41

415.00

 14:35:03

00071192097TRLO0

XLON

332

415.00

 14:36:04

00071192124TRLO0

XLON

750

415.00

 14:36:04

00071192125TRLO0

XLON

49

415.00

 14:36:04

00071192126TRLO0

XLON

250

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193782TRLO0

XLON

35

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193783TRLO0

XLON

1

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193784TRLO0

XLON

1

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193785TRLO0

XLON

3

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193786TRLO0

XLON

14

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193787TRLO0

XLON

1

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193788TRLO0

XLON

1

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193789TRLO0

XLON

321

415.00

 15:27:09

00071193790TRLO0

XLON

522

415.00

 15:27:34

00071193792TRLO0

XLON

550

415.00

 15:27:34

00071193793TRLO0

XLON

315

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194913TRLO0

XLON

250

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194914TRLO0

XLON

12

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194915TRLO0

XLON

488

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194916TRLO0

XLON

1292

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194917TRLO0

XLON

1071

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194918TRLO0

XLON

500

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194919TRLO0

XLON

1294

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194920TRLO0

XLON

1178

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194921TRLO0

XLON

163

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194922TRLO0

XLON

1135

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194923TRLO0

XLON

1221

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194924TRLO0

XLON

337

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194925TRLO0

XLON

1287

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194926TRLO0

XLON

250

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194927TRLO0

XLON

24

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194928TRLO0

XLON

677

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194929TRLO0

XLON

1248

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194930TRLO0

XLON

1043

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194931TRLO0

XLON

1237

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194932TRLO0

XLON

1088

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194933TRLO0

XLON

1074

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194934TRLO0

XLON

1080

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194935TRLO0

XLON

1087

415.00

 15:57:31

00071194936TRLO0

XLON

702

412.50

 15:57:33

00071194948TRLO0

XLON

29

413.50

 15:59:15

00071194999TRLO0

XLON

22

413.50

 16:00:06

00071195033TRLO0

XLON

1100

413.50

 16:00:06

00071195034TRLO0

XLON

597

414.00

 16:06:14

00071195322TRLO0

XLON

598

414.00

 16:06:14

00071195323TRLO0

XLON

672

413.00

 16:06:19

00071195324TRLO0

XLON

207

413.00

 16:06:24

00071195326TRLO0

XLON

250

413.00

 16:06:24

00071195327TRLO0

XLON

66

413.00

 16:06:24

00071195328TRLO0

XLON

438

413.00

 16:11:40

00071195493TRLO0

XLON

250

413.00

 16:11:40

00071195494TRLO0

XLON

19

413.00

 16:11:40

00071195495TRLO0

XLON

332

413.00

 16:11:40

00071195496TRLO0

XLON

173

413.00

 16:14:55

00071195568TRLO0

XLON

778

413.00

 16:14:57

00071195570TRLO0

XLON

13

413.00

 16:14:59

00071195571TRLO0

XLON

44

413.00

 16:15:59

00071195590TRLO0

XLON

42

413.00

 16:18:00

00071195728TRLO0

XLON

651

413.00

 16:18:00

00071195729TRLO0

XLON

541

412.50

 16:18:01

00071195730TRLO0

XLON

198

412.50

 16:18:01

00071195731TRLO0

XLON

42

412.00

 16:23:10

00071195962TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 344003
EQS News ID: 1979001

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979001&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Draper Esprit PLC 4,78 0,42% Draper Esprit PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verhalten freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt tendieren am Dienstag knapp in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen