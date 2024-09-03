Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

\Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday, 2 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 134,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 411.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 402.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 408.6656p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,721,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,325,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 134,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 408.6656

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1677 402.50 08:30:02 00071198184TRLO0 XLON 1205 402.50 08:30:02 00071198185TRLO0 XLON 1085 402.50 08:30:02 00071198186TRLO0 XLON 40 404.00 08:57:53 00071199323TRLO0 XLON 38 404.00 09:03:48 00071199476TRLO0 XLON 1060 404.00 09:03:48 00071199477TRLO0 XLON 974 404.00 09:03:48 00071199478TRLO0 XLON 250 408.00 09:32:02 00071200756TRLO0 XLON 934 408.00 09:32:02 00071200757TRLO0 XLON 1443 407.50 09:32:02 00071200758TRLO0 XLON 778 406.00 09:32:17 00071200766TRLO0 XLON 1144 408.00 09:59:07 00071201544TRLO0 XLON 1276 408.00 09:59:07 00071201545TRLO0 XLON 1060 407.00 09:59:53 00071201549TRLO0 XLON 1280 408.00 10:21:42 00071202205TRLO0 XLON 172 408.00 10:21:58 00071202217TRLO0 XLON 586 409.50 10:57:46 00071203074TRLO0 XLON 457 409.50 10:57:46 00071203075TRLO0 XLON 677 409.00 10:58:28 00071203086TRLO0 XLON 588 409.00 10:58:28 00071203087TRLO0 XLON 52 408.50 11:01:30 00071203163TRLO0 XLON 1300 408.50 11:03:17 00071203225TRLO0 XLON 49 408.50 11:03:17 00071203226TRLO0 XLON 13 409.50 11:48:29 00071204062TRLO0 XLON 1000 410.50 11:51:11 00071204093TRLO0 XLON 224 410.50 11:51:11 00071204094TRLO0 XLON 79 411.00 11:57:03 00071204141TRLO0 XLON 1192 411.00 11:58:05 00071204151TRLO0 XLON 1210 410.50 11:58:05 00071204156TRLO0 XLON 3 410.50 11:58:05 00071204157TRLO0 XLON 1200 411.00 11:58:05 00071204158TRLO0 XLON 150 411.00 11:58:05 00071204159TRLO0 XLON 104 411.00 11:58:05 00071204160TRLO0 XLON 15000 410.50 12:02:21 00071204266TRLO0 XLON 1300 410.00 12:36:11 00071204943TRLO0 XLON 135 411.00 13:03:47 00071205566TRLO0 XLON 1736 411.00 13:03:47 00071205568TRLO0 XLON 1347 411.00 13:03:47 00071205570TRLO0 XLON 209 411.00 13:03:47 00071205572TRLO0 XLON 1959 411.00 13:03:47 00071205574TRLO0 XLON 135 411.00 13:04:19 00071205600TRLO0 XLON 1557 411.00 13:04:19 00071205601TRLO0 XLON 1161 411.00 13:04:19 00071205602TRLO0 XLON 438 411.00 13:04:19 00071205603TRLO0 XLON 1327 411.00 13:05:24 00071205695TRLO0 XLON 1053 411.00 13:05:24 00071205696TRLO0 XLON 1305 411.00 13:07:13 00071205745TRLO0 XLON 122 411.00 13:07:13 00071205746TRLO0 XLON 1284 411.00 13:07:48 00071205762TRLO0 XLON 1040 410.50 13:08:50 00071205792TRLO0 XLON 1762 408.00 13:29:32 00071206310TRLO0 XLON 176 408.00 13:29:32 00071206311TRLO0 XLON 31 410.00 13:41:53 00071206661TRLO0 XLON 1011 410.00 13:41:53 00071206662TRLO0 XLON 1284 409.00 13:46:05 00071206756TRLO0 XLON 950 409.00 13:46:05 00071206757TRLO0 XLON 10 409.00 14:06:19 00071207061TRLO0 XLON 330 409.00 14:06:19 00071207062TRLO0 XLON 357 409.00 14:06:19 00071207063TRLO0 XLON 357 409.00 14:12:23 00071207199TRLO0 XLON 1749 409.00 14:19:52 00071207390TRLO0 XLON 531 407.50 14:27:35 00071207567TRLO0 XLON 948 407.50 14:27:35 00071207568TRLO0 XLON 314 407.50 14:34:35 00071207810TRLO0 XLON 545 408.00 14:35:32 00071207956TRLO0 XLON 465 407.50 14:37:32 00071208011TRLO0 XLON 87 408.00 14:45:31 00071208200TRLO0 XLON 676 408.00 14:45:31 00071208201TRLO0 XLON 211 408.00 14:45:31 00071208202TRLO0 XLON 136 408.00 14:45:31 00071208203TRLO0 XLON 1157 408.50 14:48:49 00071208287TRLO0 XLON 1203 410.00 14:56:19 00071208455TRLO0 XLON 152 410.00 14:57:29 00071208492TRLO0 XLON 957 410.00 14:57:29 00071208493TRLO0 XLON 1185 408.50 14:58:58 00071208540TRLO0 XLON 559 408.50 14:58:58 00071208541TRLO0 XLON 263 408.50 14:58:58 00071208542TRLO0 XLON 656 408.50 14:58:58 00071208543TRLO0 XLON 222 408.50 15:08:44 00071208949TRLO0 XLON 1239 408.50 15:08:44 00071208950TRLO0 XLON 750 409.00 15:18:44 00071209332TRLO0 XLON 365 409.00 15:18:44 00071209333TRLO0 XLON 250 408.50 15:19:21 00071209350TRLO0 XLON 1027 408.50 15:19:21 00071209351TRLO0 XLON 20000 408.25 15:23:23 00071209484TRLO0 XLON 5 408.50 15:24:21 00071209547TRLO0 XLON 1088 408.50 15:25:38 00071209619TRLO0 XLON 130 408.50 15:25:38 00071209620TRLO0 XLON 174 408.50 15:25:42 00071209621TRLO0 XLON 208 409.00 15:27:34 00071209676TRLO0 XLON 1277 409.00 15:27:34 00071209677TRLO0 XLON 1167 408.50 15:28:24 00071209780TRLO0 XLON 1099 408.00 15:33:24 00071210112TRLO0 XLON 1219 408.00 15:33:52 00071210124TRLO0 XLON 246 408.00 15:33:52 00071210125TRLO0 XLON 1041 408.00 15:35:47 00071210206TRLO0 XLON 411 408.00 15:35:47 00071210207TRLO0 XLON 1363 408.00 15:39:00 00071210311TRLO0 XLON 45 408.00 15:39:00 00071210312TRLO0 XLON 216 407.50 15:41:56 00071210465TRLO0 XLON 394 407.50 15:42:51 00071210480TRLO0 XLON 657 407.50 15:43:07 00071210481TRLO0 XLON 1189 408.00 15:50:04 00071210694TRLO0 XLON 1086 408.00 15:55:04 00071210785TRLO0 XLON 1151 408.00 15:57:04 00071210827TRLO0 XLON 219 408.00 15:57:04 00071210828TRLO0 XLON 123 408.00 15:57:04 00071210829TRLO0 XLON 649 408.00 15:57:04 00071210830TRLO0 XLON 153 408.00 15:57:04 00071210831TRLO0 XLON 51 408.00 15:57:04 00071210832TRLO0 XLON 282 408.00 16:12:27 00071211340TRLO0 XLON 3370 408.00 16:12:27 00071211341TRLO0 XLON 1301 408.00 16:12:27 00071211342TRLO0 XLON 270 408.00 16:12:27 00071211343TRLO0 XLON 2 407.50 16:15:34 00071211476TRLO0 XLON 1088 407.50 16:18:58 00071211626TRLO0 XLON 1250 407.50 16:18:58 00071211627TRLO0 XLON 624 408.00 16:20:33 00071211671TRLO0 XLON 129 408.00 16:20:33 00071211672TRLO0 XLON 14000 408.00 16:21:46 00071211755TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

