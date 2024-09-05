05.09.2024 18:44:36

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
05-Sep-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

105,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

412.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

403.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

409.1832p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,026,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,020,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 105,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 409.1832

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

233

408.00

 09:21:30

00071256305TRLO0

XLON

1039

408.00

 09:21:30

00071256306TRLO0

XLON

250

407.00

 09:22:31

00071256353TRLO0

XLON

933

407.00

 09:22:31

00071256354TRLO0

XLON

1089

407.50

 10:23:42

00071259316TRLO0

XLON

1150

407.50

 10:23:42

00071259317TRLO0

XLON

1061

407.50

 10:23:42

00071259318TRLO0

XLON

153

406.50

 10:25:40

00071259457TRLO0

XLON

183

406.50

 10:25:40

00071259458TRLO0

XLON

882

406.50

 10:25:40

00071259459TRLO0

XLON

1903

411.50

 11:36:56

00071262097TRLO0

XLON

1250

411.50

 11:36:56

00071262098TRLO0

XLON

1250

411.50

 11:36:56

00071262099TRLO0

XLON

795

411.50

 11:36:56

00071262100TRLO0

XLON

1052

411.50

 11:36:56

00071262101TRLO0

XLON

1088

410.00

 11:40:54

00071262186TRLO0

XLON

1068

410.00

 11:42:13

00071262207TRLO0

XLON

500

410.00

 11:44:37

00071262249TRLO0

XLON

500

410.00

 11:44:37

00071262250TRLO0

XLON

500

410.00

 11:44:37

00071262251TRLO0

XLON

456

410.00

 11:48:59

00071262308TRLO0

XLON

645

410.00

 11:48:59

00071262309TRLO0

XLON

1227

411.00

 12:09:42

00071263188TRLO0

XLON

1213

410.50

 12:14:18

00071263503TRLO0

XLON

1303

410.50

 12:14:18

00071263504TRLO0

XLON

1091

411.00

 12:44:37

00071264836TRLO0

XLON

1315

410.00

 12:47:27

00071264952TRLO0

XLON

92

411.00

 13:06:27

00071265492TRLO0

XLON

907

411.00

 13:06:27

00071265493TRLO0

XLON

750

410.50

 13:08:02

00071265541TRLO0

XLON

308

410.50

 13:08:02

00071265542TRLO0

XLON

1189

409.50

 13:08:02

00071265543TRLO0

XLON

250

410.50

 13:17:50

00071266107TRLO0

XLON

806

410.50

 13:17:50

00071266108TRLO0

XLON

105

409.50

 13:17:50

00071266109TRLO0

XLON

1120

409.50

 13:17:50

00071266110TRLO0

XLON

427

408.50

 13:19:07

00071266163TRLO0

XLON

319

408.00

 13:21:21

00071266255TRLO0

XLON

725

408.00

 13:21:21

00071266256TRLO0

XLON

4184

411.00

 13:37:19

00071266987TRLO0

XLON

1960

411.00

 13:37:19

00071266988TRLO0

XLON

1082

410.00

 13:37:20

00071266989TRLO0

XLON

397

411.00

 13:52:05

00071267380TRLO0

XLON

134

411.00

 13:52:05

00071267381TRLO0

XLON

862

411.50

 13:52:47

00071267391TRLO0

XLON

360

411.50

 13:52:47

00071267392TRLO0

XLON

250

411.50

 14:00:47

00071267616TRLO0

XLON

898

411.50

 14:00:47

00071267617TRLO0

XLON

1223

411.00

 14:01:47

00071267628TRLO0

XLON

317

412.00

 14:03:02

00071267664TRLO0

XLON

448

412.00

 14:03:02

00071267665TRLO0

XLON

56

412.00

 14:03:02

00071267666TRLO0

XLON

900

411.50

 14:08:21

00071267813TRLO0

XLON

312

411.50

 14:08:21

00071267814TRLO0

XLON

1168

411.00

 14:10:30

00071267864TRLO0

XLON

44

411.00

 14:10:30

00071267865TRLO0

XLON

1176

411.00

 14:10:30

00071267866TRLO0

XLON

1156

411.00

 14:10:30

00071267867TRLO0

XLON

799

410.00

 14:13:31

00071267931TRLO0

XLON

251

411.00

 14:14:28

00071267939TRLO0

XLON

1037

411.00

 14:15:21

00071267991TRLO0

XLON

169

411.00

 14:16:05

00071268014TRLO0

XLON

1226

411.00

 14:16:41

00071268023TRLO0

XLON

492

410.50

 14:21:09

00071268159TRLO0

XLON

250

410.50

 14:21:09

00071268160TRLO0

XLON

264

410.50

 14:21:09

00071268161TRLO0

XLON

127

410.50

 14:21:09

00071268162TRLO0

XLON

1049

411.00

 14:33:51

00071268605TRLO0

XLON

500

410.50

 14:34:34

00071268633TRLO0

XLON

495

409.50

 14:37:02

00071268719TRLO0

XLON

614

409.50

 14:37:02

00071268720TRLO0

XLON

49

409.50

 14:37:02

00071268721TRLO0

XLON

42

410.00

 14:40:42

00071268818TRLO0

XLON

500

410.00

 14:41:08

00071268868TRLO0

XLON

1084

410.50

 14:46:30

00071269092TRLO0

XLON

1000

410.00

 14:47:12

00071269112TRLO0

XLON

6

410.00

 14:47:12

00071269113TRLO0

XLON

1129

409.50

 14:51:46

00071269218TRLO0

XLON

20000

410.00

 14:57:42

00071269418TRLO0

XLON

250

410.00

 14:58:44

00071269457TRLO0

XLON

250

410.00

 14:58:44

00071269458TRLO0

XLON

1065

409.50

 14:58:44

00071269459TRLO0

XLON

750

410.00

 15:01:30

00071269683TRLO0

XLON

204

410.00

 15:03:39

00071269858TRLO0

XLON

100

410.00

 15:03:39

00071269860TRLO0

XLON

1557

410.00

 15:03:39

00071269861TRLO0

XLON

950

409.50

 15:04:09

00071269873TRLO0

XLON

1231

409.00

 15:10:46

00071270092TRLO0

XLON

1096

406.50

 15:17:22

00071270284TRLO0

XLON

92

407.50

 15:20:49

00071270325TRLO0

XLON

551

407.50

 15:20:49

00071270326TRLO0

XLON

250

407.50

 15:20:49

00071270327TRLO0

XLON

1029

406.50

 15:21:18

00071270333TRLO0

XLON

1149

406.00

 15:29:10

00071270505TRLO0

XLON

1138

406.00

 15:39:10

00071270731TRLO0

XLON

630

406.00

 15:40:41

00071270754TRLO0

XLON

574

406.00

 15:43:41

00071270819TRLO0

XLON

1185

406.00

 15:45:48

00071270876TRLO0

XLON

107

406.00

 15:45:48

00071270877TRLO0

XLON

266

406.00

 15:45:48

00071270878TRLO0

XLON

1203

405.00

 15:45:56

00071270901TRLO0

XLON

1065

404.50

 15:50:27

00071271140TRLO0

XLON

1182

404.00

 16:00:28

00071271466TRLO0

XLON

17

404.00

 16:01:28

00071271543TRLO0

XLON

290

404.00

 16:01:28

00071271544TRLO0

XLON

549

404.00

 16:01:28

00071271545TRLO0

XLON

155

404.00

 16:01:28

00071271546TRLO0

XLON

39

404.00

 16:01:28

00071271547TRLO0

XLON

155

404.00

 16:01:28

00071271548TRLO0

XLON

1085

404.00

 16:06:41

00071271805TRLO0

XLON

1231

404.00

 16:07:28

00071271829TRLO0

XLON

305

404.50

 16:11:57

00071272035TRLO0

XLON

619

404.50

 16:11:57

00071272036TRLO0

XLON

250

403.50

 16:13:38

00071272301TRLO0

XLON

250

403.50

 16:13:38

00071272302TRLO0

XLON

721

403.50

 16:13:38

00071272303TRLO0

XLON

832

403.50

 16:17:48

00071272737TRLO0

XLON

205

403.50

 16:17:48

00071272738TRLO0

XLON

635

403.00

 16:20:41

00071273010TRLO0

XLON

651

403.50

 16:22:45

00071273155TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
