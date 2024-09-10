Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10.09.2024 08:00:08

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
10-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Monday 9 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

415.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

410.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

413.7189p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,119,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,926,465.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.7189

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1222

415.00

 08:54:28

00071296324TRLO0

XLON

600

414.00

 08:55:50

00071296414TRLO0

XLON

509

414.00

 08:55:50

00071296415TRLO0

XLON

1303

415.00

 10:08:36

00071298644TRLO0

XLON

49

415.00

 10:35:36

00071299045TRLO0

XLON

1067

415.00

 10:35:36

00071299046TRLO0

XLON

1153

414.00

 10:42:36

00071299180TRLO0

XLON

1185

414.00

 10:42:36

00071299181TRLO0

XLON

52

412.00

 10:55:16

00071299482TRLO0

XLON

52

412.00

 10:55:16

00071299483TRLO0

XLON

1059

412.00

 10:55:16

00071299484TRLO0

XLON

1062

413.50

 11:39:02

00071300220TRLO0

XLON

1120

412.50

 11:51:03

00071300655TRLO0

XLON

1087

415.00

 11:59:08

00071300835TRLO0

XLON

750

415.00

 12:07:16

00071301073TRLO0

XLON

375

415.00

 12:07:16

00071301074TRLO0

XLON

6

415.00

 12:07:16

00071301075TRLO0

XLON

50

415.00

 12:07:16

00071301076TRLO0

XLON

1027

415.00

 12:07:16

00071301077TRLO0

XLON

1293

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304002TRLO0

XLON

1238

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304003TRLO0

XLON

1137

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304004TRLO0

XLON

1238

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304005TRLO0

XLON

1214

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304006TRLO0

XLON

1297

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304007TRLO0

XLON

1063

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304008TRLO0

XLON

1308

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304009TRLO0

XLON

1295

415.00

 14:11:07

00071304010TRLO0

XLON

1564

414.50

 14:15:22

00071304206TRLO0

XLON

1254

415.00

 14:26:22

00071304485TRLO0

XLON

1114

414.00

 14:38:00

00071305037TRLO0

XLON

317

414.50

 14:38:00

00071305038TRLO0

XLON

580

414.50

 14:38:00

00071305039TRLO0

XLON

654

414.00

 14:48:31

00071305663TRLO0

XLON

535

414.00

 14:48:31

00071305664TRLO0

XLON

1269

414.00

 14:59:18

00071306269TRLO0

XLON

1076

413.50

 14:59:18

00071306270TRLO0

XLON

1292

413.00

 15:07:44

00071306685TRLO0

XLON

349

414.00

 15:16:06

00071307465TRLO0

XLON

840

414.00

 15:16:06

00071307466TRLO0

XLON

1270

414.50

 15:21:38

00071307926TRLO0

XLON

603

414.50

 15:23:27

00071308057TRLO0

XLON

806

414.50

 15:29:39

00071308471TRLO0

XLON

298

414.50

 15:29:39

00071308472TRLO0

XLON

1269

414.00

 15:29:46

00071308491TRLO0

XLON

1214

412.00

 15:40:34

00071309348TRLO0

XLON

1195

411.50

 15:42:44

00071309496TRLO0

XLON

1283

410.50

 15:51:07

00071309842TRLO0

XLON

1165

410.50

 16:00:07

00071310395TRLO0

XLON

240

410.00

 16:01:59

00071310520TRLO0

XLON

1069

410.00

 16:01:59

00071310521TRLO0

XLON

24

410.50

 16:04:29

00071310670TRLO0

XLON

248

410.50

 16:04:31

00071310671TRLO0

XLON

1002

410.50

 16:04:31

00071310672TRLO0

XLON

125

412.00

 16:11:52

00071311215TRLO0

XLON

932

412.00

 16:11:52

00071311216TRLO0

XLON

119

412.00

 16:13:52

00071311294TRLO0

XLON

116

412.00

 16:13:52

00071311295TRLO0

XLON

385

411.50

 16:15:06

00071311406TRLO0

XLON

2

411.50

 16:16:06

00071311481TRLO0

XLON

278

411.50

 16:16:11

00071311487TRLO0

XLON

702

411.50

 16:16:11

00071311488TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/


Nachrichten