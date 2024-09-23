Jetzt bei Plus500 die weltweit gefragtesten CFDs entdecken und unzählige Handelsmöglichkeiten nutzen!-w-
23.09.2024 08:00:15

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

60,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

415.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

413.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

414.9711p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,492,329 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,554,121.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.9711

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3766

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473781TRLO0

XLON

791

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473782TRLO0

XLON

4200

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473783TRLO0

XLON

1214

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473784TRLO0

XLON

1800

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473785TRLO0

XLON

1192

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473786TRLO0

XLON

18

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473787TRLO0

XLON

1240

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473788TRLO0

XLON

1265

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473789TRLO0

XLON

5213

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473790TRLO0

XLON

759

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473791TRLO0

XLON

271

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473792TRLO0

XLON

1220

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473794TRLO0

XLON

1084

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473795TRLO0

XLON

1141

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473796TRLO0

XLON

510

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473797TRLO0

XLON

147

415.00

 12:28:15

00071473798TRLO0

XLON

1188

415.00

 14:20:06

00071476746TRLO0

XLON

997

415.00

 14:20:06

00071476747TRLO0

XLON

275

415.00

 14:20:06

00071476748TRLO0

XLON

1190

415.00

 14:20:06

00071476749TRLO0

XLON

173

415.00

 14:20:06

00071476750TRLO0

XLON

159

415.00

 14:37:15

00071477152TRLO0

XLON

386

415.00

 14:37:15

00071477153TRLO0

XLON

948

415.00

 14:37:15

00071477154TRLO0

XLON

300

415.00

 14:37:15

00071477155TRLO0

XLON

1083

415.00

 14:37:15

00071477156TRLO0

XLON

364

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477270TRLO0

XLON

76

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477271TRLO0

XLON

1132

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477272TRLO0

XLON

1285

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477273TRLO0

XLON

1041

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477274TRLO0

XLON

1011

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477275TRLO0

XLON

1151

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477276TRLO0

XLON

1187

415.00

 14:41:00

00071477277TRLO0

XLON

600

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478015TRLO0

XLON

546

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478016TRLO0

XLON

233

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478017TRLO0

XLON

600

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478018TRLO0

XLON

300

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478019TRLO0

XLON

11

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478020TRLO0

XLON

272

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478021TRLO0

XLON

833

415.00

 15:01:12

00071478022TRLO0

XLON

119

415.00

 15:49:45

00071479934TRLO0

XLON

4

415.00

 15:54:11

00071480071TRLO0

XLON

93

415.00

 16:22:13

00071481175TRLO0

XLON

490

415.00

 16:22:32

00071481185TRLO0

XLON

339

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481284TRLO0

XLON

1143

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481285TRLO0

XLON

1221

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481286TRLO0

XLON

62

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481287TRLO0

XLON

1174

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481288TRLO0

XLON

1125

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481289TRLO0

XLON

339

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481290TRLO0

XLON

1231

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481291TRLO0

XLON

790

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481292TRLO0

XLON

999

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481293TRLO0

XLON

51

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481294TRLO0

XLON

132

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481295TRLO0

XLON

1063

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481296TRLO0

XLON

40

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481297TRLO0

XLON

1010

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481298TRLO0

XLON

1037

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481299TRLO0

XLON

1176

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481300TRLO0

XLON

1286

415.00

 16:24:57

00071481301TRLO0

XLON

102

415.00

 16:25:02

00071481306TRLO0

XLON

400

415.00

 16:25:02

00071481307TRLO0

XLON

72

415.00

 16:25:06

00071481314TRLO0

XLON

174

415.00

 16:25:06

00071481315TRLO0

XLON

1156

413.50

 12:30:44

00071473863TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 348263
EQS News ID: 1992805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

