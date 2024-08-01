+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 08:00:13

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

50,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

375.50p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

371.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

374.1597p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 205,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,840,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 374.1597

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2085

375.50

 08:47:50

00070838845TRLO0

XLON

711

375.50

 08:47:50

00070838846TRLO0

XLON

666

375.50

 08:47:50

00070838847TRLO0

XLON

565

373.50

 08:50:01

00070838932TRLO0

XLON

359

373.50

 08:50:01

00070838933TRLO0

XLON

757

374.00

 09:03:01

00070839586TRLO0

XLON

685

373.50

 09:08:47

00070839795TRLO0

XLON

21

372.50

 09:13:31

00070839940TRLO0

XLON

98

372.50

 09:13:31

00070839941TRLO0

XLON

251

372.50

 09:14:44

00070839978TRLO0

XLON

444

372.50

 09:14:44

00070839979TRLO0

XLON

780

372.50

 09:14:44

00070839980TRLO0

XLON

400

372.00

 09:43:55

00070840883TRLO0

XLON

371

372.00

 09:43:55

00070840884TRLO0

XLON

257

372.00

 09:46:55

00070840928TRLO0

XLON

470

372.00

 09:46:55

00070840929TRLO0

XLON

33

372.00

 09:46:55

00070840930TRLO0

XLON

6

372.00

 09:46:58

00070840931TRLO0

XLON

50

372.00

 09:50:49

00070841047TRLO0

XLON

814

372.00

 09:57:49

00070841232TRLO0

XLON

470

372.00

 09:57:49

00070841233TRLO0

XLON

7

372.00

 09:57:49

00070841234TRLO0

XLON

619

375.50

 10:23:31

00070842093TRLO0

XLON

400

375.50

 10:23:31

00070842094TRLO0

XLON

107

375.50

 10:23:31

00070842095TRLO0

XLON

341

375.50

 10:23:31

00070842096TRLO0

XLON

950

374.50

 10:26:04

00070842180TRLO0

XLON

796

374.50

 10:26:04

00070842181TRLO0

XLON

90

374.50

 11:00:39

00070842943TRLO0

XLON

100

374.50

 11:00:39

00070842944TRLO0

XLON

149

374.50

 11:00:39

00070842945TRLO0

XLON

307

374.50

 11:00:39

00070842946TRLO0

XLON

200

374.50

 11:00:39

00070842947TRLO0

XLON

166

374.50

 11:00:39

00070842948TRLO0

XLON

701

374.50

 11:09:39

00070843263TRLO0

XLON

680

374.00

 11:17:05

00070843461TRLO0

XLON

430

373.50

 11:17:27

00070843468TRLO0

XLON

9

374.50

 11:51:50

00070844187TRLO0

XLON

1297

374.50

 11:51:50

00070844188TRLO0

XLON

200

374.50

 11:51:50

00070844189TRLO0

XLON

20

374.50

 11:51:50

00070844190TRLO0

XLON

100

375.00

 11:55:55

00070844280TRLO0

XLON

400

375.00

 11:55:55

00070844281TRLO0

XLON

200

375.00

 11:55:55

00070844282TRLO0

XLON

62

375.00

 11:55:55

00070844283TRLO0

XLON

38

375.00

 12:04:58

00070844609TRLO0

XLON

200

375.00

 12:04:58

00070844610TRLO0

XLON

533

375.00

 12:04:58

00070844611TRLO0

XLON

683

375.00

 12:16:58

00070844823TRLO0

XLON

200

374.50

 12:17:20

00070844826TRLO0

XLON

388

374.50

 12:17:20

00070844827TRLO0

XLON

168

374.50

 12:17:20

00070844828TRLO0

XLON

734

372.50

 12:28:08

00070845064TRLO0

XLON

7

374.00

 13:03:41

00070846411TRLO0

XLON

800

375.50

 13:08:10

00070846479TRLO0

XLON

384

375.50

 13:13:50

00070846571TRLO0

XLON

336

375.50

 13:13:50

00070846572TRLO0

XLON

429

375.50

 13:15:00

00070846583TRLO0

XLON

662

375.50

 13:28:00

00070846837TRLO0

XLON

768

375.50

 13:33:00

00070846972TRLO0

XLON

111

375.50

 13:40:00

00070847148TRLO0

XLON

554

375.50

 13:40:00

00070847149TRLO0

XLON

720

374.50

 13:40:01

00070847158TRLO0

XLON

777

374.50

 13:40:01

00070847159TRLO0

XLON

134

375.50

 14:01:15

00070847558TRLO0

XLON

102

375.50

 14:01:15

00070847559TRLO0

XLON

719

375.50

 14:01:15

00070847560TRLO0

XLON

781

374.50

 14:07:52

00070847734TRLO0

XLON

720

374.50

 14:07:52

00070847735TRLO0

XLON

825

373.00

 14:08:09

00070847754TRLO0

XLON

200

373.00

 14:17:06

00070847991TRLO0

XLON

400

373.00

 14:17:06

00070847992TRLO0

XLON

171

373.00

 14:17:06

00070847993TRLO0

XLON

681

373.00

 14:20:30

00070848096TRLO0

XLON

100

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848852TRLO0

XLON

109

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848853TRLO0

XLON

691

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848854TRLO0

XLON

200

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848855TRLO0

XLON

470

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848856TRLO0

XLON

100

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848857TRLO0

XLON

649

373.00

 14:38:40

00070848858TRLO0

XLON

22

372.50

 14:45:53

00070849092TRLO0

XLON

30

372.50

 14:47:00

00070849125TRLO0

XLON

29

372.50

 14:49:12

00070849195TRLO0

XLON

28

372.50

 14:49:53

00070849233TRLO0

XLON

21

372.50

 14:51:33

00070849277TRLO0

XLON

22

372.50

 14:53:13

00070849313TRLO0

XLON

551

372.50

 14:53:55

00070849323TRLO0

XLON

743

372.50

 14:53:55

00070849324TRLO0

XLON

396

371.50

 14:54:06

00070849328TRLO0

XLON

168

371.50

 14:54:38

00070849347TRLO0

XLON

26

371.50

 14:54:53

00070849348TRLO0

XLON

102

371.50

 14:56:25

00070849391TRLO0

XLON

7

371.50

 14:56:33

00070849392TRLO0

XLON

326

373.50

 15:03:33

00070849724TRLO0

XLON

206

373.50

 15:03:48

00070849739TRLO0

XLON

146

373.50

 15:03:48

00070849740TRLO0

XLON

676

373.00

 15:04:11

00070849750TRLO0

XLON

6

372.50

 15:04:54

00070849768TRLO0

XLON

182

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850669TRLO0

XLON

556

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850670TRLO0

XLON

181

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850671TRLO0

XLON

19

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850672TRLO0

XLON

693

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850673TRLO0

XLON

490

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850674TRLO0

XLON

798

375.00

 15:29:23

00070850675TRLO0

XLON

721

374.50

 15:29:50

00070850688TRLO0

XLON

413

373.50

 15:30:31

00070850723TRLO0

XLON

254

373.50

 15:30:31

00070850724TRLO0

XLON

54

373.50

 15:31:06

00070850735TRLO0

XLON

200

375.00

 15:41:49

00070851206TRLO0

XLON

600

375.00

 15:41:49

00070851207TRLO0

XLON

83

375.00

 15:41:49

00070851208TRLO0

XLON

320

375.00

 15:42:49

00070851247TRLO0

XLON

787

375.50

 15:45:16

00070851374TRLO0

XLON

200

375.50

 15:48:16

00070851481TRLO0

XLON

400

375.50

 15:48:16

00070851482TRLO0

XLON

100

375.50

 15:48:16

00070851483TRLO0

XLON

4

375.50

 15:48:16

00070851484TRLO0

XLON

26

375.00

 15:51:19

00070851670TRLO0

XLON

678

375.00

 15:51:19

00070851671TRLO0

XLON

545

373.00

 15:56:13

00070851937TRLO0

XLON

86

373.00

 15:56:25

00070851942TRLO0

XLON

68

373.00

 15:56:25

00070851943TRLO0

XLON

681

374.00

 16:04:05

00070852437TRLO0

XLON

780

374.00

 16:07:05

00070852642TRLO0

XLON

117

374.00

 16:11:10

00070852809TRLO0

XLON

127

374.00

 16:11:10

00070852810TRLO0

XLON

311

374.00

 16:11:10

00070852811TRLO0

XLON

105

374.00

 16:11:43

00070852852TRLO0

XLON

277

374.00

 16:11:43

00070852853TRLO0

XLON

31

374.00

 16:14:59

00070852976TRLO0

XLON

774

374.00

 16:14:59

00070852977TRLO0

XLON

14

373.50

 16:20:33

00070853433TRLO0

XLON

63

373.50

 16:20:33

00070853434TRLO0

XLON

26

373.50

 16:20:33

00070853435TRLO0

XLON

563

374.00

 16:23:30

00070853584TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 337762
EQS News ID: 1958565

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958565&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten