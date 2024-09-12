12.09.2024 08:00:10

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
12-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

115,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

407.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

401.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

404.9498p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,310,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,736,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 115,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.9498

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1188

401.50

 08:55:25

00071330485TRLO0

XLON

1062

401.50

 08:55:25

00071330486TRLO0

XLON

1138

405.00

 09:35:07

00071331708TRLO0

XLON

20

404.50

 09:36:22

00071331740TRLO0

XLON

1275

404.50

 09:36:22

00071331741TRLO0

XLON

73

405.00

 10:34:18

00071334096TRLO0

XLON

600

405.00

 10:35:18

00071334127TRLO0

XLON

843

405.00

 10:35:18

00071334128TRLO0

XLON

950

405.00

 10:35:18

00071334129TRLO0

XLON

300

405.00

 10:46:01

00071334537TRLO0

XLON

883

405.00

 10:46:01

00071334538TRLO0

XLON

30000

405.00

 10:57:31

00071334797TRLO0

XLON

1307

405.00

 11:02:39

00071335000TRLO0

XLON

3154

405.00

 11:02:39

00071335001TRLO0

XLON

4220

405.00

 11:02:39

00071335002TRLO0

XLON

1290

405.00

 11:02:39

00071335003TRLO0

XLON

2405

405.00

 11:02:39

00071335004TRLO0

XLON

1110

405.00

 11:02:39

00071335005TRLO0

XLON

1275

405.00

 11:04:53

00071335036TRLO0

XLON

1204

405.00

 11:20:00

00071335326TRLO0

XLON

1256

405.00

 11:27:49

00071335585TRLO0

XLON

1289

405.00

 11:27:49

00071335586TRLO0

XLON

22

405.00

 11:35:12

00071335712TRLO0

XLON

1227

405.00

 11:35:12

00071335713TRLO0

XLON

56

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338032TRLO0

XLON

1075

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338033TRLO0

XLON

1096

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338034TRLO0

XLON

1228

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338035TRLO0

XLON

1162

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338036TRLO0

XLON

1248

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338037TRLO0

XLON

1108

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338038TRLO0

XLON

1241

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338039TRLO0

XLON

1059

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338040TRLO0

XLON

1163

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338041TRLO0

XLON

1296

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338042TRLO0

XLON

1264

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338043TRLO0

XLON

1117

405.00

 13:30:06

00071338045TRLO0

XLON

1200

403.00

 13:31:00

00071338158TRLO0

XLON

626

403.00

 13:31:00

00071338159TRLO0

XLON

1133

403.00

 13:31:00

00071338160TRLO0

XLON

1232

405.00

 13:40:33

00071338811TRLO0

XLON

1263

404.50

 13:40:36

00071338814TRLO0

XLON

1078

405.00

 13:59:37

00071339481TRLO0

XLON

1267

405.00

 13:59:37

00071339482TRLO0

XLON

1212

404.50

 13:59:37

00071339483TRLO0

XLON

1282

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340476TRLO0

XLON

735

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340477TRLO0

XLON

511

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340478TRLO0

XLON

1111

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340481TRLO0

XLON

1308

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340482TRLO0

XLON

549

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340483TRLO0

XLON

1002

405.00

 14:34:18

00071340484TRLO0

XLON

1273

405.00

 14:34:19

00071340492TRLO0

XLON

1068

405.00

 14:47:11

00071340998TRLO0

XLON

1156

405.00

 14:47:11

00071340999TRLO0

XLON

1944

405.50

 14:51:28

00071341166TRLO0

XLON

1122

404.50

 14:57:09

00071341541TRLO0

XLON

370

404.50

 14:57:10

00071341542TRLO0

XLON

1242

404.50

 14:57:10

00071341543TRLO0

XLON

1299

405.00

 15:05:30

00071342125TRLO0

XLON

1253

405.00

 15:05:45

00071342154TRLO0

XLON

36

405.00

 15:05:45

00071342161TRLO0

XLON

197

405.00

 15:06:00

00071342168TRLO0

XLON

767

405.00

 15:06:07

00071342177TRLO0

XLON

196

405.00

 15:08:23

00071342255TRLO0

XLON

1150

405.00

 15:08:23

00071342256TRLO0

XLON

1284

405.00

 15:09:35

00071342377TRLO0

XLON

1061

406.00

 15:14:59

00071342716TRLO0

XLON

584

405.00

 15:16:04

00071342802TRLO0

XLON

415

405.50

 15:20:04

00071342971TRLO0

XLON

657

405.50

 15:20:06

00071342972TRLO0

XLON

97

405.50

 15:28:28

00071343330TRLO0

XLON

980

405.50

 15:30:10

00071343374TRLO0

XLON

516

405.50

 15:30:10

00071343375TRLO0

XLON

768

405.50

 15:30:10

00071343376TRLO0

XLON

1098

405.00

 15:37:42

00071343711TRLO0

XLON

1195

405.00

 15:41:02

00071343902TRLO0

XLON

1429

406.00

 15:49:33

00071344236TRLO0

XLON

128

406.00

 15:49:33

00071344237TRLO0

XLON

121

406.00

 15:49:33

00071344238TRLO0

XLON

37

406.00

 15:49:33

00071344239TRLO0

XLON

83

406.00

 15:49:33

00071344240TRLO0

XLON

887

405.50

 16:00:18

00071345011TRLO0

XLON

308

405.50

 16:00:18

00071345012TRLO0

XLON

1189

407.00

 16:13:43

00071346084TRLO0

XLON

778

407.00

 16:13:43

00071346085TRLO0

XLON

599

407.00

 16:13:48

00071346102TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

