Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
13-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 12 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

65,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

415.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

407.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

413.3380p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,375,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,671,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 65,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.3380

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1252

411.00

 09:03:46

00071350403TRLO0

XLON

1148

411.00

 09:50:53

00071351886TRLO0

XLON

1936

415.00

 10:48:55

00071353347TRLO0

XLON

1159

415.00

 10:48:55

00071353348TRLO0

XLON

2503

415.00

 10:48:55

00071353349TRLO0

XLON

1084

415.00

 10:48:55

00071353350TRLO0

XLON

1071

415.00

 10:48:55

00071353351TRLO0

XLON

95

414.00

 10:48:55

00071353352TRLO0

XLON

38

415.00

 10:48:55

00071353353TRLO0

XLON

594

415.00

 10:48:57

00071353354TRLO0

XLON

1221

415.00

 10:48:57

00071353355TRLO0

XLON

1162

414.50

 10:50:25

00071353381TRLO0

XLON

84

414.50

 10:50:25

00071353382TRLO0

XLON

168

415.00

 11:19:18

00071354260TRLO0

XLON

1164

415.00

 11:24:28

00071354416TRLO0

XLON

1133

415.00

 11:24:28

00071354417TRLO0

XLON

1272

415.00

 11:24:28

00071354418TRLO0

XLON

1160

415.00

 11:24:28

00071354419TRLO0

XLON

844

415.00

 11:24:28

00071354420TRLO0

XLON

263

415.00

 11:24:28

00071354421TRLO0

XLON

1101

415.00

 12:13:21

00071355432TRLO0

XLON

1142

415.00

 12:13:21

00071355433TRLO0

XLON

616

415.00

 12:13:21

00071355434TRLO0

XLON

523

415.00

 12:13:21

00071355435TRLO0

XLON

1181

415.00

 13:53:10

00071357927TRLO0

XLON

1289

415.00

 13:53:10

00071357928TRLO0

XLON

1239

415.00

 13:53:10

00071357929TRLO0

XLON

788

415.00

 13:53:10

00071357930TRLO0

XLON

1182

415.00

 13:53:10

00071357931TRLO0

XLON

1127

415.00

 13:53:10

00071357932TRLO0

XLON

388

415.00

 13:53:13

00071357934TRLO0

XLON

1078

415.00

 13:53:13

00071357935TRLO0

XLON

1215

415.00

 13:53:13

00071357936TRLO0

XLON

703

415.00

 13:53:13

00071357937TRLO0

XLON

394

415.00

 13:53:13

00071357938TRLO0

XLON

1152

415.00

 13:56:01

00071358085TRLO0

XLON

400

415.00

 14:04:31

00071358466TRLO0

XLON

400

415.00

 14:04:31

00071358467TRLO0

XLON

422

415.00

 14:04:31

00071358468TRLO0

XLON

1224

415.00

 14:05:57

00071358563TRLO0

XLON

802

414.50

 14:12:35

00071358778TRLO0

XLON

474

414.50

 14:12:35

00071358779TRLO0

XLON

1

414.00

 14:13:41

00071358799TRLO0

XLON

307

414.00

 14:18:32

00071358982TRLO0

XLON

1194

414.00

 14:24:11

00071359162TRLO0

XLON

968

414.00

 14:24:11

00071359163TRLO0

XLON

168

413.50

 14:24:11

00071359164TRLO0

XLON

977

413.50

 14:24:11

00071359165TRLO0

XLON

1315

414.00

 14:43:09

00071360638TRLO0

XLON

286

413.50

 14:46:30

00071360908TRLO0

XLON

300

413.50

 14:46:30

00071360909TRLO0

XLON

720

413.50

 14:46:30

00071360910TRLO0

XLON

1193

412.50

 14:50:15

00071361169TRLO0

XLON

1104

413.00

 15:02:35

00071361805TRLO0

XLON

1035

413.00

 15:02:35

00071361806TRLO0

XLON

74

413.00

 15:02:35

00071361807TRLO0

XLON

24

413.00

 15:02:35

00071361808TRLO0

XLON

49

412.00

 15:17:37

00071362885TRLO0

XLON

1313

412.00

 15:17:37

00071362886TRLO0

XLON

8

412.00

 15:17:37

00071362887TRLO0

XLON

1235

412.00

 15:17:37

00071362888TRLO0

XLON

1242

411.00

 15:21:22

00071363051TRLO0

XLON

1084

411.00

 15:29:00

00071363691TRLO0

XLON

1312

412.00

 15:31:08

00071363898TRLO0

XLON

1304

411.50

 15:32:09

00071364006TRLO0

XLON

423

411.00

 15:34:28

00071364281TRLO0

XLON

757

411.00

 15:34:28

00071364282TRLO0

XLON

1225

410.50

 15:43:28

00071365110TRLO0

XLON

1044

410.00

 15:49:16

00071365569TRLO0

XLON

14

410.00

 15:49:16

00071365571TRLO0

XLON

91

410.00

 15:56:17

00071365965TRLO0

XLON

560

410.00

 15:56:17

00071365966TRLO0

XLON

427

410.00

 15:56:17

00071365967TRLO0

XLON

5

410.00

 15:56:17

00071365968TRLO0

XLON

324

410.00

 15:57:47

00071366049TRLO0

XLON

852

410.00

 15:57:47

00071366050TRLO0

XLON

555

407.50

 16:08:26

00071366651TRLO0

XLON

287

407.50

 16:09:40

00071366800TRLO0

XLON

221

407.50

 16:10:40

00071366889TRLO0

XLON

353

407.50

 16:10:40

00071366890TRLO0

XLON

159

407.00

 16:11:41

00071366965TRLO0

XLON

186

407.00

 16:14:40

00071367375TRLO0

XLON

785

407.50

 16:16:25

00071367603TRLO0

XLON

345

407.50

 16:16:25

00071367604TRLO0

XLON

211

407.00

 16:16:40

00071367621TRLO0

XLON

51

407.00

 16:16:40

00071367622TRLO0

XLON

721

407.00

 16:16:40

00071367623TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


