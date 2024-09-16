Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 13 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased: 14,553 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 413.3622p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,389,688 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,656,762.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,553

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.3622

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1259 412.00 09:16:08 00071372364TRLO0 XLON 1149 413.00 10:00:06 00071373817TRLO0 XLON 1127 413.00 10:51:06 00071376116TRLO0 XLON 1679 412.50 10:53:14 00071376273TRLO0 XLON 1703 413.00 11:18:15 00071377067TRLO0 XLON 1168 413.00 11:29:37 00071377293TRLO0 XLON 160 413.50 11:29:39 00071377307TRLO0 XLON 173 413.50 11:29:39 00071377308TRLO0 XLON 105 413.50 11:29:39 00071377309TRLO0 XLON 126 413.50 11:29:39 00071377310TRLO0 XLON 105 413.50 11:29:39 00071377311TRLO0 XLON 34 413.50 11:29:39 00071377312TRLO0 XLON 1108 413.00 11:29:39 00071377329TRLO0 XLON 1148 413.00 11:29:43 00071377362TRLO0 XLON 1099 415.00 11:35:25 00071377514TRLO0 XLON 1114 415.00 11:35:25 00071377515TRLO0 XLON 713 415.00 11:35:25 00071377516TRLO0 XLON 583 415.00 11:35:25 00071377517TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Christopher Flame +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/