02.09.2024 08:01:08

Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

02-Sep-2024 / 07:01 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations"),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 August 2024 were as follows:

 

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues

 

189,046,450

Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury

 

1,587,043

Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue

 

187,459,407

 

The above figure of 187,459,407 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 344004
EQS News ID: 1979003

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979003&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Draper Esprit PLC 4,78 0,42% Draper Esprit PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verhalten freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt tendieren am Dienstag knapp in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen