Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations"),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 189,046,450 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 2,574,540 Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 186,471,910

The above figure of 186,471,910 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

