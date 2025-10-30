Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $178.27 million, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $144.43 million, or $2.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.11 million or $4.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $737.17 million from $620.11 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $178.27 Mln. vs. $144.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.71 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $737.17 Mln vs. $620.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $730.0 - $750.0 Mln