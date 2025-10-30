Monolithic Power Systems Aktie
WKN: A0DLC4 / ISIN: US6098391054
|
30.10.2025 21:56:17
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $178.27 million, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $144.43 million, or $2.95 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.11 million or $4.73 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to $737.17 million from $620.11 million last year.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $178.27 Mln. vs. $144.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.71 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $737.17 Mln vs. $620.11 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $730.0 - $750.0 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Monolithic Power Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
16:02