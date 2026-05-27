Monro Muffler Brake Aktie
WKN: 882462 / ISIN: US6102361010
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27.05.2026 14:11:22
Monro Explores Strategic Alternatives
(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO), an automotive repair and tire services company, Wednesday announced that it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives including asset sales, refinancing of the business, strategic acquisitions and operational improvements, or the sale of the company.
The review of strategic alternatives is at a preliminary stage and the company has not set a deadline for its completion and there can be no assurance that the process will result in any strategic outcome, Monro said in a statement.
In pre-market activity, MNRO shares were trading at $17, up 2.66% on the Nasdaq.
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