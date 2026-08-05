Motorola Solutions Aktie

Motorola Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075

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06.08.2026 00:09:45

Motorola Solutions Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $557 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $3.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $4.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $3.133 billion from $2.765 billion last year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $557 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $3.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.133 Bln vs. $2.765 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 4.39 To $ 4.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: 8 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 17.62 To $ 17.72 Full year revenue guidance: $ 12.975 B

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