21.09.2024 10:33:00
Move Over, Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling Its Shares and Buying Up These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead
Wall Street has fallen in love with the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. This is not surprising, considering that PwC analysts expect AI to add nearly $15.7 trillion to the global economy annually by the end of 2030.Semiconductor giant Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have gained nearly 430% in the past three years. While the AI trend is still going strong, many analysts now view Nvidia's shares as being priced for perfection. Challenges such as increasing competition, reduced pricing power, geopolitical and regulatory risks, and over-reliance on a few customers may negatively impact the company's share price in the coming months.Billionaire investors such as George Soros of Soros Fund Management, Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office, Lee Ainslie of Maverick Capital, and David Tepper of Appaloosa Management sold shares of Nvidia in the second quarter, according to their 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the same time, many billionaire investors have been putting money into more reasonably priced AI stocks such as Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
