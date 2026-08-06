NetApp Aktie
WKN DE: A0NHKR / ISIN: US64110D1046
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06.08.2026 14:50:56
NetApp Buys JetStream Software
(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP), an intelligent data infrastructure company, said on Thursday that it has acquired JetStream Software, a VMware disaster recovery and migration company. The acquisition will boost NetApp's recovery and mobility capabilities that help organizations to reduce risk and accelerate transformation.
The acquisition will also support NetApp's ability to help enterprises to protect applications, accelerate cloud migration, and modernize infrastructure.
George Kurian, CEO of NetApp, said: "As customers look to unlock greater value from their data while strengthening protection against disruption, bringing JetStream into NetApp expands our ability to help keep their data secure, available, and ready for what comes next."
With JetStream's technology, customers will be able to protect VMware environments running on virtually any storage platform and recover them on NetApp first-party storage offerings such as Azure NetApp Files.
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