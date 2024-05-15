|
NetApp Unveils Unified Data Storage Built for the AI Era
Intelligent data infrastructure powered by the new AFF A-Series with integrated data services turbocharges AI and simplifies every workload at scaleSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2024 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced new leading AFF A-Series systems that can power the most demanding IT workloads customers face, including GenAI, VMware, and enterprise databases. NetApp also released expanded capabilities across its portfolio to help customers operate more efficiently as they leverage their data to drive innovation.
In the AI era, organizations are feeling pressure to accelerate innovation, unlock new customer experiences, outsmart cyber threats, and gain ever greater productivity. Many organizations see AI as a critical tool to help them achieve those goals. According to the 2024 NetApp Cloud Complexity report, organizations realize that achieving business success with AI hinges on two critical factors, data (74%) and IT infrastructure (71%). With today's announcements, NetApp is helping organizations excel at both factors and drive competitive success by offering innovative intelligent data infrastructure that empowers customers to unlock the value of their data with AI.
The new NetApp AFF A-Series systems continue NetApp's leadership in unified data storage for the next generation of workloads. Leveraging the same technology relied upon by the top three public clouds, the NetApp AFF A-Series eliminates storage silos and storage complexity, providing powerful, intelligent, and secure storage to accelerate and optimize every workload. This includes integrated capabilities to optimize VMware storage costs today and provide unmatched flexibility for the future.
"Data is undeniably the most valuable asset for any company to outpace its competitors. Whether it's mission critical applications or leveraging enterprise data to fuel AI, the data infrastructure a company chooses to run it on makes all the difference," said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Storage at NetApp. "NetApp's extensive, unified data storage portfolio, from on-premises to the public clouds, makes it the go-to solution for enterprises looking to have the robustness for the most demanding workloads. The introduction of the new AFF A-Series Systems is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the most powerful, intelligent, and secure enterprise storage in the industry."
"It is increasingly crucial for organizations in Asia Pacific to harness the power of data to overcome economic headwinds and accelerate business transformation," said You Qinghong, Solutions Engineering Lead, Greater China, ASEAN and South Korea, NetApp. "Backed by over 30 years of expertise in enterprise storage, we are expanding our portfolio today with the new AFF A-Series systems to help organizations to protect their mission-critical apps, unlock the value of their data and drive successful business outcomes."
New AFF A-Series Systems to Accelerate Business Technology Operations
With the introduction of new, more-powerful AFF A-Series all-flash storage systems, NetApp is continuing its commitment to innovation with unified data storage systems designed for any data, any app, and any cloud. The new AFF A-Series storage systems easily power the most demanding workloads—from existing mission-critical apps to GenAI workloads that will drive success into the future.
These new systems are the NetApp AFF A1K, AFF A90, and AFF A70, which can turbo-charge enterprise workloads by delivering:
"As we've ramped up our investments in AI projects to help accelerate our business, we needed to grow our data infrastructure to deliver ever greater performance for those workloads," Christian Klie, Tribe Cluster Lead at T-Systems. "We rely on intelligent data infrastructure delivered by NetApp to power our most critical workloads, and the increased power of the new AFF A-Series systems, paired with their integrated anti-ransomware features and hybrid cloud capabilities, will help position us for success now and in the future."
"AI is creating the biggest business transformation opportunity we've seen in decades, allowing enterprises to unlock new sources of value from their data," said Justin Hotard, Executive Vice President and general manager, Data Center and AI Group at Intel. "NetApp AFF A-Series systems utilizing Intel Xeon processors provide the performance and features to help businesses accelerate their enterprise AI adoption."
Providing Powerful, Intelligent and Secure Enterprise Data Infrastructure
To continue its innovation as the intelligent data infrastructure company, NetApp released additional capabilities to provide customers with the advanced data management, industry-leading ransomware protection, and cloud integration that modern workloads like GenAI demand.
The new features and capabilities in NetApp's data management and integrated services include:
Additional Resources
About NetApp
NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
