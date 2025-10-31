Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
31.10.2025 08:05:00
Netflix Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
There's no denying that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. The company dominates the streaming video industry it pioneered. At last count, Netflix has an audience of over half a billion people in 190 countries worldwide, and broadcasts in 50 languages.The company's impressive business performance has also resulted in a surging stock price. Netflix shares have climbed 44% over the past year (as of this writing), and are up an impressive 116% and 936% over the preceding five-year and 10-year periods, respectively.In the wake of its third-quarter earnings report, Netflix announced plans to split its stock for the first time in nearly a decade. This stunning revelation has sparked a tidal wave of interest in the tech giant and FAANG stock. It also raises questions of interest to investors, including how a stock split works and what it means for them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
