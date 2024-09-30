|
30.09.2024 15:52:13
Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Interim Data Of KINECT-HD2 Study Of Ingrezza Capsules
(RTTNews) - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), Monday announced interim data of KINECT-HD2 study of Ingrezza capsules for the long-term treatment of adults with chorea associated with Huntington's disease, a hereditary progressive neurodegenerative disorder.
During the ongoing open-label study, Ingrezza improved the condition as early as Week 2 and efficacy was sustained from Week 8.
The company noted that at Week 104, symptoms were reported to be 'much improved' or 'very much improved' in 75.9 percent of participants based on self-report and 73.6 percent of participants based on clinician assessment.
Currently, Neurocrine's stock is trading at $115.26, up 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.
