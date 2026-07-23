Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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23.07.2026 18:05:00
Nike Stock for the Next 10 Years: Buy, Hold, or Avoid?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock is trading 75% from its previous peak, following weakening sales growth and margin pressure in recent years. At these lower prices, Nike's global brand recognition is likely undervalued, making the stock a solid hold, if not a buy, for the next decade.However, investors will have to be patient. Nike has been dealing with weak demand for lifestyle products, such as sportswear and the Jordan brand, which account for roughly half of the company's revenue.The recent spike in gas prices is not helping Nike's cause, likely contributing to the 1% year-over-year decrease in sales last quarter. But management is focusing on what it can control. Structural improvements to the supply chain and tighter inventory management put Nike on a path to earnings growth and stronger margins over the next 10 years, which may not be reflected in the current stock price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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