WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
19.12.2025 04:16:00
Nike Stock Plummets. Time to Buy?
Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares were slammed after the sportswear giant reported its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results on Thursday afternoon. The move lower came as the company delivered shrinking profits and another difficult quarter in China.Selling everything from running shoes to performance gear under one of the most recognizable brands in the world, Nike still dominates athletic footwear and apparel. And there were some positives in the update, to be sure. Revenue, for instance, grew slightly -- a nice change from the 10% year-over-year revenue decline the company saw in fiscal 2025. Overall, however, the story for Nike remains one of challenges and uncertainty. But the question now is whether shares have fallen enough to reflect those issues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
