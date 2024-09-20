20.09.2024 23:08:33

Nokia Says German Court Rules In Its Favor In Patent Dispute With Amazon: Reuters

(RTTNews) - A German court has reportedly ruled in favor of Nokia in a patent dispute with Amazon.com (AMZN), finding that the e-commerce giant used the Finnish company's patented video technology without a license.

According to Reuters, Arvin Patel, Nokia's Chief Licensing Officer, stated that the Munich Regional Court ruled Amazon was utilizing "Nokia's patented video-related technologies in its end-user streaming devices" and selling them illegally without proper licensing.

Amazon, however, expressed disagreement with the court's decision and stated that it anticipates a quick resolution, though it did not provide specific details.

"This ruling will not impact existing customers, and a wide range of Fire TV devices will remain available on Amazon," the company said, according to Reuters.

Amazon noted that it had partnered with various companies to license video patents but claimed that Nokia was demanding more than all the others combined. Amazon argued its offer was fair and aligned with market rates, but Nokia rejected it.

In July, Amazon sued Nokia in a Delaware federal court, accusing the Finnish company of infringing a dozen Amazon patents related to cloud-computing technology.

Nokia filed a lawsuit against Amazon over the use its patented multimedia inventions in 2023 in Germany, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Unified Patent Court.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

03.09.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.08.24 Amazon Outperform Bernstein Research
02.08.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
02.08.24 Amazon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.24 Amazon Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 170,32 0,27% Amazon
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS) 3,84 2,67% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) (Spons. ADRS)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen