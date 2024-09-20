|
20.09.2024 23:08:33
Nokia Says German Court Rules In Its Favor In Patent Dispute With Amazon: Reuters
(RTTNews) - A German court has reportedly ruled in favor of Nokia in a patent dispute with Amazon.com (AMZN), finding that the e-commerce giant used the Finnish company's patented video technology without a license.
According to Reuters, Arvin Patel, Nokia's Chief Licensing Officer, stated that the Munich Regional Court ruled Amazon was utilizing "Nokia's patented video-related technologies in its end-user streaming devices" and selling them illegally without proper licensing.
Amazon, however, expressed disagreement with the court's decision and stated that it anticipates a quick resolution, though it did not provide specific details.
"This ruling will not impact existing customers, and a wide range of Fire TV devices will remain available on Amazon," the company said, according to Reuters.
Amazon noted that it had partnered with various companies to license video patents but claimed that Nokia was demanding more than all the others combined. Amazon argued its offer was fair and aligned with market rates, but Nokia rejected it.
In July, Amazon sued Nokia in a Delaware federal court, accusing the Finnish company of infringing a dozen Amazon patents related to cloud-computing technology.
Nokia filed a lawsuit against Amazon over the use its patented multimedia inventions in 2023 in Germany, India, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Unified Patent Court.
