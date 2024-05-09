NOW Available: Comcast Launches NOW Brand Prepaid Internet and Mobile Services Nationwide

Americans now have new options for low-cost, reliable pay-as-you-go Internet and Mobile service: NOW Internet and NOW Mobile. Both products – backed by the powerful Xfinity network and the most reliable 5G – are available nationwide where Comcast offers service, and consumers can easily sign up, pause or cancel their subscription online, via the Xfinity app, or by visiting an Xfinity Store. With all-in monthly pricing, no contracts, or credit check required, NOW products deliver flexible connectivity to customers when they need it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430350380/en/

Comcast launches NOW Internet and NOW Mobile (Photo: Business Wire)

"NOW is a simple, reliable, and low-cost way for people to get Internet and Mobile service on their own terms,” said Bill Connors, President of Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. "Our trials have shown that there is a need for a better prepaid product that provides a more consistent and reliable connection and we’re excited to bring fresh new options to this market.”

Reliable Internet

NOW Internet delivers a more consistent and reliable connection at a better price point than 5G home Internet from the cellular companies. The service is backed by the nation's largest landline network that delivers better than 99 percent reliability, uses AI to detect and proactively fix disruptions before consumers experience them, and is built with rigorous security and privacy protocols.

Affordable Mobile

With upwards of 90 percent of data traffic from smartphones running over a WiFi connection, not cellular, WiFi is critical to the mobile experience. Unlike existing prepaid providers, NOW Mobile uses WiFi to the customer's advantage by tapping into more than 23 million hotspots across the country, a groundbreaking new feature in the prepaid market that was built around low prices and limited capabilities for years. NOW Mobile is bringing a great experience along with some of the best prices in prepaid for Xfinity Internet and NOW Internet customers.

Incredible Flexibility

NOW offers incredible flexibility by giving customers the ability to subscribe or pause their Internet, mobile, and TV service online or through the Xfinity app. Customers can also buy NOW products in any Xfinity store across the country. NOW Internet and NOW Mobile join NOW TV and NOW WiFi Pass in a portfolio of connectivity and entertainment products.

The NOW Portfolio

NOW Internet – Choose between 100 Mbps for $30 a month, or 200 Mbps for $45 a month. Unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway included.

NOW Mobile – Bundle your NOW Mobile service with either Xfinity or NOW internet and you will be adding one of the most affordable unlimited plans on the market. As low as $55 a month for bundled NOW Internet and Mobile, and $25 a month for each additional Mobile line.

NOW TV – $20 streaming offering that includes 40+ live channels, more than two dozen integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium. Easily accessible via the Xfinity Stream app.

NOW WiFi Pass – Unlimited access to 23+ million fast and reliable Xfinity WiFi hotspots for less than a dollar a day at $20 for 30 days. No cancellation fees, no equipment, and unlimited data.

A New Option for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Customers

As the government begins to wind down the Affordable Connectivity Program, with May expected to be the final month with a partial credit of $14, millions of people will be searching for another option for cost-effective connectivity. NOW Internet and Mobile will provide customers with reliable connectivity regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in ACP – supplementing Comcast’s longstanding low-income broadband adoption options Internet Essentials and Internet Essentials Plus, and Xfinity’s current suite of offerings.

More information about NOW Internet and NOW Mobile is available here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430350380/en/