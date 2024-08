Nvidia Has Plunged 26% in 6 Weeks -- but History Suggests an 80% Drop May Be in Order

For nearly two years, Wall Street has been entrenched in a sensational bull market. In recent weeks, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and innovation-fueled Nasdaq Composite all ascended to fresh record-closing highs.While there are a number of catalysts responsible for pushing the broader market to new heights, including a resilient U.S. economy and better-than-expected operating results for Wall Street's most-influential businesses, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is firmly at the top of the list.With AI, software and systems oversee tasks that would normally have been assigned to humans. What gives this technology such immense appeal -- the analysts at PwC estimate a $15.7 trillion boost from AI to the global economy by 2030 -- is the capacity for AI-driven software and systems to learn and evolve without human intervention. Machine learning gives AI utility in pretty much every sector and industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool