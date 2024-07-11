O Canada! Mint Mobile Rolls Out Free Roaming in Canada on All Plans

Roam like a Canadian, but without the Canada-sized bill. Today, Mint Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data per month is now included on all its plans for customers traveling in Canada. This comes in addition to the free calling to Mexico, Canada and the UK (especially Wrexham!) included on Mint plans — and alllllll the other benefits Mint customers enjoy including unlimited talk & text, along with 5G on T-Mobile’s network, which happens to be the largest and most awarded 5G network in the United States.

"Since joining forces with T-Mobile, we’ve been hard at work building an even better experience for Mint customers everywhere, and today, we’re pumped to bring free roaming in Canada to everyone on every plan,” said Aron North, Chief Marketing Officer, Mint Mobile. "Now, any Mint customer traveling to Canada this summer and beyond can call, text and browse just like they’re at home.”

Free Canada roaming delivers on the magenta goodness promised when T-Mobile completed the acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, making Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile a part of the Un-carrier and their never-ending quest to give customers the best possible experience. Today’s news follows the roll out of Scam Screener, giving Mint and Ultra customers "Scam Likely” flags with sketchy phone calls and enhanced data roaming to Mexico for Ultra customers.

Whether it’s hiking in Banff or eating poutine in Montréal, Mint Mobile has customers covered for all their Canadian adventures. Just cross the border and customers will get an SMS notification confirming they’re covered. No need to worry about activation fees or overages — it’s all included in the plan. Free roaming in Canada is now available on all Mint plans, which start at just $15 a month and come without any BS contracts or hidden fees. And customers can cancel service at any time.

Existing customers will get free roaming in Canada added to their plans this month (July!) on the day their monthly data resets.

Free Roaming in Canada: Includes up to 3GB of high-speed data per month. Not for extended international use; service may be terminated or restricted for excessive roaming. Coverage not available in some areas. $15/mo plan requires upfront payment of $45 for 3-month 5GB plan ($15/mo. equiv.). Intro rate first 3 months only; then full-price plan options available. Taxes & fees extra. 5G capable device required. See full terms mintmobile.com.

