Olympic 100m Champion Marcell Jacobs Joins PUMA

Sports company PUMA has signed a long-term agreement with reigning Olympic 100 meters Champion Marcell Jacobs from Italy, who will wear the company’s products starting at the Orlen Cup in Lodz on Saturday.

Even though he started out his career as a long jumper, Jacobs has won a series of titles in the sprint over the past years, including Olympic Gold in the 100 meters and the 4x100 meter relay events. He is also the reigning European 100 meters Champion and the World and European 60 meters indoor Champion. His personal best is 100 meters in 9.80 seconds.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcell Jacobs, Usain Bolt’s successor as the Olympic 100 meters Champion, to the PUMA Family,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing at PUMA. "With Marcell Jacobs, Andre de Grasse, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah and many others, PUMA has an incredible line up of athletes ahead of some very important track and field events this year and next.”

With 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where he is known as ‘crazylongjumper’, Jacobs reaches a large audience of fans around the world. The combination of his athletic success and his great personal style makes him an ideal ambassador for PUMA.

Jacobs will wear PUMA’s evoSPEED TOKYO NITRO track and field spikes, which offer the ultimate combination of power and propulsion thanks to PUMA’s NITRO Elite foam technology in the forefoot and a full-length Pebax plate.

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 18,300 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

