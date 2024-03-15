One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update

Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 18:02:25

£1,500,000 8% Fixed Rate Unsecured Bonds 2024 (“Bond”)

 

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is providing an update on the repayment of its £1.5 million unsecured corporate bond due for repayment 15th March 2024.

 

The Company is pleased to have today signed a new 12-month £500,000 unsecured Loan with a Bond holder, at an interest rate of 8% per annum.

 

Due to delayed property refinancing, payment of the remaining £1 million is expected to be repaid by 18th March 2024. The Company is not in default unless the Bond is not repaid by 29th March 2024.

 

Contacts

 

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

  

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.


Nachrichten