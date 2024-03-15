|
15.03.2024 18:02:25
One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
15 March 2024
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
£1,500,000 8% Fixed Rate Unsecured Bonds 2024 (“Bond”)
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is providing an update on the repayment of its £1.5 million unsecured corporate bond due for repayment 15th March 2024.
The Company is pleased to have today signed a new 12-month £500,000 unsecured Loan with a Bond holder, at an interest rate of 8% per annum.
Due to delayed property refinancing, payment of the remaining £1 million is expected to be repaid by 18th March 2024. The Company is not in default unless the Bond is not repaid by 29th March 2024.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|310107
|EQS News ID:
|1860351
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield (EQS Group)
|
08.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
08.02.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company With An Extended Debt Facility (EQS Group)
|
09.01.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of St Petersgate, Stockport (EQS Group)
|
28.12.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Churchgate update and refinance of Oscar House (EQS Group)
|
30.11.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|0,13
|5,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.