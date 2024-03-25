|
One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
25 March 2024
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
£1,500,000 8% Fixed Rate Unsecured Bonds 2024 (“Bond”)
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to confirm repayment of its £1.5 million unsecured corporate bond.
As announced 15th March 2024, a new £500,000 unsecured Loan with a Bond holder, at an interest rate of 8% per annum has been signed.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
