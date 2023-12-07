|
07.12.2023 01:48:59
Oracle Partners With Claro To Bring Public Cloud To Colombia
(RTTNews) - Oracle (ORCL) said that it has partnered with Claro to bring a public cloud to Colombia, becoming the first major cloud provider to establish a public cloud region in the country.
Oracle continues to expand its global cloud region footprint with 47th public cloud region. It offers Oracle Cloud's full capabilities across more than 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI services and cloud applications to migrate, modernize, and innovate, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and AI infrastructure.
Oracle said it has committed to matching all worldwide Oracle Cloud Regions with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, including the Oracle Cloud Bogotá Region. Several Oracle Cloud Regions are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy, which enables organizations to run their computing services more sustainably and with a lower carbon footprint.
