OSI Systems Announces Private Offering Of $275 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic components maker, on Tuesday revealed its intention for a private offering of $275 million of convertible senior notes, due 2029.

The company also expects to grant the initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $41.25 million of notes.

OSI expects to use up to around $100 million of the net proceeds of the offering to repurchase its shares in privately negotiated transactions.

The company said it intends to use the remainder of the proceeds to repay a portion of debt, pay related fees and expenses, and for other general corporate purposes.