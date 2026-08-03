Palantir Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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03.08.2026 22:33:51

Palantir Technologies Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.061 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $326.727 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palantir Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.047 billion or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 92.9% to $1.935 billion from $1.003 billion last year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.061 Bln. vs. $326.727 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.935 Bln vs. $1.003 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.160 B To $ 2.164 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.150 B To $ 8.158 B

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